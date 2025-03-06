Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekeychainmediterranean animalgoldancient greekglassornamentdolphinmetalEarring with Dolphin Head Finial by Ancient GreekOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1115 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2788 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseEarring with Dolphin Head Finial by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021310/earring-with-dolphin-head-finial-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseAward laurel wreath accessories decoration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994407/award-laurel-wreath-accessories-decoration-element-set-editable-designView licenseEarring with Lion Head Finial by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958380/earring-with-lion-head-finial-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538811/ancient-greek-museum-poster-templateView licensePair of Earrings with Ibex Head Finials by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011963/pair-earrings-with-ibex-head-finials-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748179/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseString of Beads by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045901/string-beads-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747874/eid-al-fitr-facebook-post-templateView licensePair of Earrings by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021499/pair-earrings-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseA Sisterhood in Full Bloom Instagram post template, editable girly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18804671/sisterhood-full-bloom-instagram-post-template-editable-girly-designView licenseNecklace by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938528/necklace-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseColumn architecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997350/column-architectureView licenseCameo Portraying Emperor Claudius as Jupiter by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958062/cameo-portraying-emperor-claudius-jupiter-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming party Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039081/housewarming-party-facebook-post-templateView licenseIntaglio Depicting a Horse by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958288/intaglio-depicting-horse-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseHotel promotion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039222/hotel-promotion-facebook-post-templateView licenseCameo Portraying Tiberius by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958166/cameo-portraying-tiberius-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseClassic brand Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779666/classic-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFinger Ring with Intaglio Depicting the Head of a Woman by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012334/finger-ring-with-intaglio-depicting-the-head-woman-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseColumn architecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997296/column-architectureView licenseFinger Ring by Ancient Levantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029127/finger-ring-ancient-levantineFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061833/love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseGold, emerald, carnelian, banded onyx, and garnet necklacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8368496/gold-emerald-carnelian-banded-onyx-and-garnet-necklaceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSon of Horus and Faience Beads (6th-4th century BC (Late Period-Greco-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132661/photo-image-public-domain-ornament-jewelryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseCoin Depicting a Head by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961379/coin-depicting-head-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseBracelet by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958254/bracelet-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseArchitectural Relief Depicting the Gigantomachy (Battle Between Gods and Giants) by Ancient Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050472/photo-image-person-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licensePendant Necklace (late 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134161/pendant-necklace-late-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseNecklacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617744/necklaceFree Image from public domain licenseAward laurel wreath accessories decoration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994406/award-laurel-wreath-accessories-decoration-element-set-editable-designView licenseNecklace with Pendant by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021386/necklace-with-pendant-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseDefend your rights Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918306/defend-your-rights-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmulet of a Duck (strung on beads) by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042668/amulet-duck-strung-beads-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain license