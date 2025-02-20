Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese patternhousehold items japancartoonpaperpatternpersonartclothingAll Kinds of Household Items (Chodo zukushi), from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)" by Okumura MasanobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 838 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2095 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoshitsune (Ushiwaka) and Princess Joruri, from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045693/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShikata nue, from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)" by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039705/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLegend of Taishi, Scene 2 (Taishiden nidanme), from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040739/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNarihira: The Mirror Scene (Narihira kagami no dan), from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanaese Puppet Plays (Yamato…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949388/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseRensho arriving at Mt. Koya (Rensho Koya-iri), from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039187/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseTeika's Journey (Taika no michiyuki), from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)" by Okumura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951956/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Dressing Room of a Puppet Theater, the table of contents from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039156/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052549/japan-travel-poster-templateView licenseCourting Komachi (Kayoi Komachi), from the series Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake) by Okumura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945877/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUsuyuki: The Kogo Scene (Usuyuki Kogo no dan), from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948523/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseWada’s Banquet (Wada sakamori), from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)" by Okumura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950677/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Hana-no-en Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hana-no-en), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944861/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseThe Aoi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Aoi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019660/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669281/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Roles Reversed, no. 12 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945694/the-roles-reversed-no-from-series-prints-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseHome cleaning tool Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964214/home-cleaning-tool-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Kiritsubo Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Kiritsubo), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947548/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseParcel delivery element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000640/parcel-delivery-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Demon Shutendoji, from the album Yamato Irotake by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946256/the-demon-shutendoji-from-the-album-yamato-irotake-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHotei Reading a Book, no. 11 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947530/hotei-reading-book-no-from-series-prints-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614766/japanese-bar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Utsusemi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Utsusemi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039479/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView licenseKomachi resting on a stupa, no. 6 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952319/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725151/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseThe Momiji-no-ga Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Momiji-no-ga), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039842/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseTokyo awaits blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824302/tokyo-awaits-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Woman Nomori (Onna Nomori), no. 11 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054758/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license