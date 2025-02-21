Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudplantartfloral patternplatecraftboxmugCovered Box with Plant and Cloud MotifOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 717 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1793 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHandcrafted with love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117934/handcrafted-with-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseCovered Box with Lotus Bud Knob and Lotus Flower Motif on Lidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046536/covered-box-with-lotus-bud-knob-and-lotus-flower-motif-lidFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain teacup mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212057/porcelain-teacup-mockup-editable-designView licenseMinature Covered Box with Plant Motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019825/minature-covered-box-with-plant-motifFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498689/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseBowl with a Conch Shell in the Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953559/bowl-with-conch-shell-the-centerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498536/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseMiniature Covered Box with Animal and Cloud Motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955678/miniature-covered-box-with-animal-and-cloud-motifFree Image from public domain licenseStudio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21493767/image-flowers-plant-aestheticView licenseBowl with Everted Rim and Scrollworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958088/bowl-with-everted-rim-and-scrollworkFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView licenseLarge Dish with Pomegranate and Leaf Designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039210/large-dish-with-pomegranate-and-leaf-designFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117926/white-day-ideas-instagram-post-templateView licenseMiniature Covered Box with Chrysanthemum Sprayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054875/miniature-covered-box-with-chrysanthemum-sprayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMiniature Covered Box with Knobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012378/miniature-covered-box-with-knobFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Bowl with Floral and Foliate Motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055053/small-bowl-with-floral-and-foliate-motifFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDish with Peacock and Floral Motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958699/dish-with-peacock-and-floral-motifFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCrab-Form Box with Floral Motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054734/crab-form-box-with-floral-motifFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseCovered Box (late 15th-16th century) by Vietnamesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153020/covered-box-late-15th-16th-century-vietnameseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseMiniature Pear-Shaped (Yuhuchun) Bottlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054300/miniature-pear-shaped-yuhuchun-bottleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseMiniature Covered Boxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043417/miniature-covered-boxFree Image from public domain licenseVintage garden-themed collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496238/vintage-garden-themed-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licensePear-Shaped (Yuhuchun) Bottle with Everted Liphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947741/pear-shaped-yuhuchun-bottle-with-everted-lipFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496630/white-day-ideas-poster-templateView licenseMiniature Water Dropper in the Shape of a Blowfishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030890/miniature-water-dropper-the-shape-blowfishFree Image from public domain licenseFestive dinner illustration, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543808/festive-dinner-illustration-editable-element-setView licenseBowl with Relief Parrothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039307/bowl-with-relief-parrotFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stylist and design studio Facebook post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21563340/image-potted-plant-flowersView licenseVintage blue patterned bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800443/bowlFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug mockup, vintage floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393491/coffee-mug-mockup-vintage-floral-designView licenseFluted Small Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957039/fluted-small-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseFlower bouquet, small business mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12745527/flower-bouquet-small-business-mockupView licenseCovered Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955426/covered-jarFree Image from public domain license