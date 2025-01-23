rawpixel
Five-Colored (Bencharong) Ware Bowl
patternartcirclefloral patterntablecrafthistorymug
Coffee mug mockup, vintage floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393491/coffee-mug-mockup-vintage-floral-designView license
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Bowl with Thai Motifs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011067/bencharong-five-colored-ware-covered-bowl-with-thai-motifsFree Image from public domain license
Floral tea blends poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13501770/floral-tea-blends-poster-templateView license
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Miniature Jar with Tiered Cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055084/bencharong-five-colored-ware-miniature-jar-with-tiered-coverFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Stem Plate with Foliate Rim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955758/bencharong-five-colored-ware-stem-plate-with-foliate-rimFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Jar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050767/bencharong-five-colored-ware-covered-jarFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Colorful floral ceramic bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937444/bowlFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551949/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Bowl with God of Longevity (Shoulao) and Eight Daoist Immortals
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019985/bowl-with-god-longevity-shoulao-and-eight-daoist-immortalsFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234938/cupFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551997/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Colorful antique porcelain bowl art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935606/bowlFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Bowl with acrobatic performance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491636/bowl-with-acrobatic-performanceFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Cup with flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235515/cup-with-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView license
Bowl with Fruiting and Flowering Pomegranate Sprays
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950232/bowl-with-fruiting-and-flowering-pomegranate-spraysFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507364/png-ancient-arch-archedView license
Bowl with dragons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234320/bowl-with-dragonsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream background, editable vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687275/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Covered Bowl and Stand by Chantilly Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929707/covered-bowl-and-stand-chantilly-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView license
Satsuma Ware Teabowl by Satsuma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951014/satsuma-ware-teabowl-satsumaFree Image from public domain license
Blue ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552147/png-abstract-aqua-archView license
Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234259/cupFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693713/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Chocolate Cup Stand by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931250/chocolate-cup-stand-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain license
Flower crowned woman background, editable vintage art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687279/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Deep Bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949815/deep-bowlFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456580/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView license
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Jar with Tiered Cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045508/bencharong-five-colored-ware-jar-with-tiered-coverFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456576/vintage-tea-set-facebook-story-templateView license
White-Glazed Bowl with Later Added Enamels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954628/white-glazed-bowl-with-later-added-enamelsFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Elegant blue ceramic bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951049/bowlFree Image from public domain license