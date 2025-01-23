Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartcirclefloral patterntablecrafthistorymugFive-Colored (Bencharong) Ware BowlOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2338 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCoffee mug mockup, vintage floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393491/coffee-mug-mockup-vintage-floral-designView licenseBencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Bowl with Thai Motifshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011067/bencharong-five-colored-ware-covered-bowl-with-thai-motifsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13501770/floral-tea-blends-poster-templateView licenseBencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Miniature Jar with Tiered Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055084/bencharong-five-colored-ware-miniature-jar-with-tiered-coverFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseBencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Stem Plate with Foliate Rimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955758/bencharong-five-colored-ware-stem-plate-with-foliate-rimFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseBencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050767/bencharong-five-colored-ware-covered-jarFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseColorful floral ceramic bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937444/bowlFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551949/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseBowl with God of Longevity (Shoulao) and Eight Daoist Immortalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019985/bowl-with-god-longevity-shoulao-and-eight-daoist-immortalsFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseCuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234938/cupFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551997/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseColorful antique porcelain bowl arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935606/bowlFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseBowl with acrobatic performancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491636/bowl-with-acrobatic-performanceFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCup with flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235515/cup-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView licenseBowl with Fruiting and Flowering Pomegranate Sprayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950232/bowl-with-fruiting-and-flowering-pomegranate-spraysFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507364/png-ancient-arch-archedView licenseBowl with dragonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234320/bowl-with-dragonsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Daydream background, editable vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687275/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCovered Bowl and Stand by Chantilly Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929707/covered-bowl-and-stand-chantilly-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licenseSatsuma Ware Teabowl by Satsumahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951014/satsuma-ware-teabowl-satsumaFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552147/png-abstract-aqua-archView licenseCuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234259/cupFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693713/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseChocolate Cup Stand by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931250/chocolate-cup-stand-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower crowned woman background, editable vintage art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687279/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDeep Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949815/deep-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456580/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView licenseBencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Jar with Tiered Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045508/bencharong-five-colored-ware-jar-with-tiered-coverFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456576/vintage-tea-set-facebook-story-templateView licenseWhite-Glazed Bowl with Later Added Enamelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954628/white-glazed-bowl-with-later-added-enamelsFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseElegant blue ceramic bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951049/bowlFree Image from public domain license