Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese paintings artshrine stamp japanjapanese stampingcartoonbookpersonartjapanese artThe Soga Shrine, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2013 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180797/image-art-japanese-vintageView licenseSoga brothers bid farewell to the summer grasses, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046237/image-cartoon-plant-grassesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSukenari (Soga no Juro) dancing before Suketsune, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953767/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseKyoto poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965201/kyoto-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAsahina Saburo pulling Goro Tokimune's tasset, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952977/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseSukenari (Soga no Juro), Tokimune (Soga no Goro), and their mother at a farewell party, from the series "Illustrated Tale of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955122/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794345/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHojo Tokimune and Soga no Juro Sukenari celebrate Goro's coming of age, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950799/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIchimanmaru (Soga no Juro) and Hakoomaru (Soga no Goro) with their mother, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954046/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSoga on Goro admonished by his mother, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021597/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseTora Gozen at the banquet of Wada no Yoshimori, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954750/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese temples poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692009/japanese-temples-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJuro Sukenari fighting Nitta Shiro Tadatsune, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952747/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKewaizaka no Shosho cutting her hair to become a nun, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952622/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseHakoomaru meets Kudo Saemon Suketsune, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955987/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseTora Gozen, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950809/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOiso no Tora telling Soga Brothers where to find Suketsune, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954545/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Hirasei Restaurant in Front of the Hachiman Shrine at Fukagawa (Fukagawa Hachiman mae, Hirasei) from the series "Famous…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955180/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615146/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseZenjibo, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951944/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965310/travel-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTokimune (Soga no Goro) visiting his lover Kewaizaka no Shosho, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954780/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704320/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHakoomaru (Soga no Goro), from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953000/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSukenari (Soga no Juro) and Tokimune (Soga no Goro) assasinating Suketsune, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953789/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAsahina Saburo saves the Soga brothers from Hachiman Shichiro, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951984/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKiritsubo, from the series "Fifty-four Chapters of the Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari gojuyonjo)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950683/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license