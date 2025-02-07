rawpixel
Equivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 6) by Alfred Stieglitz
alfred stieglitzvintage photo effectpaper texturedarknessvintage papercloudframesky
Vintage premium frame mockup element, editable design
Equivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 3) by Alfred Stieglitz
Vintage premium frame mockup, editable design
Equivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 7) by Alfred Stieglitz
Wings of modernity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Equivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 5) by Alfred Stieglitz
Artwork frame editable mockup, art gallery, exhibition
Equivalent, from Set E (print 2) by Alfred Stieglitz
Faith endures poster template, editable vintage photography design
Equivalent by Alfred Stieglitz
Hands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography design
Equivalent by Alfred Stieglitz
Engines of progress poster template, editable vintage photography design
Equivalent by Alfred Stieglitz
Book cover poster template
Equivalent, from Set E (Print 3) by Alfred Stieglitz
Hope poster template
Equivalent by Alfred Stieglitz
Our human gift poster template, editable vintage photography design
Georgia O'Keeffe by Alfred Stieglitz
Moonlit poster template
My Father by Alfred Stieglitz
Vintage Film Grain Effect
Poplars—Lake George by Alfred Stieglitz
Ripped Paper Effect
Window: Wood, Glass, Snow by Alfred Stieglitz
Building dreams Instagram post template
Hedwig Stieglitz by Alfred Stieglitz
Echoes of change poster template, editable vintage photography design
Venice by Alfred Stieglitz
Gold picture frame mockup, editable design
Georgia O'Keeffe—Torso by Alfred Stieglitz
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
From My Window at An American Place, North by Alfred Stieglitz
Vintage picture frame mockup element, editable design
Equivalent by Alfred Stieglitz
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
Portrait of Mrs. Rigby by David Octavius Hill
Gold picture frame mockup element, editable design
Hortensia by Frank Eugene
