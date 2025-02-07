Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagealfred stieglitzvintage photo effectpaper texturedarknessvintage papercloudframeskyEquivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 6) by Alfred StieglitzOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2368 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage premium frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810489/vintage-premium-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseEquivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 3) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964497/equivalent-from-set-third-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814372/vintage-premium-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseEquivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 7) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012408/equivalent-from-set-third-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseWings of modernity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21419933/wings-modernity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEquivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 5) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964528/equivalent-from-set-third-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork frame editable mockup, art gallery, exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196547/artwork-frame-editable-mockup-art-gallery-exhibitionView licenseEquivalent, from Set E (print 2) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012544/equivalent-from-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseFaith endures poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21368170/faith-endures-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEquivalent by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964488/equivalent-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseHands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21363371/hands-faith-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEquivalent by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964250/equivalent-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseEngines of progress poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288560/engines-progress-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEquivalent by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050239/equivalent-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486856/book-cover-poster-templateView licenseEquivalent, from Set E (Print 3) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012448/equivalent-from-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseHope poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729247/hope-poster-templateView licenseEquivalent by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012465/equivalent-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseOur human gift poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288897/our-human-gift-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseGeorgia O'Keeffe by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964168/georgia-okeeffe-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseMoonlit poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487940/moonlit-poster-templateView licenseMy Father by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964298/father-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Film Grain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692413/vintage-film-grain-effectView licensePoplars—Lake George by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964251/poplarslake-george-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseRipped Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564445/ripped-paper-effectView licenseWindow: Wood, Glass, Snow by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964358/window-wood-glass-snow-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding dreams Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13203150/building-dreams-instagram-post-templateView licenseHedwig Stieglitz by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964079/hedwig-stieglitz-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseEchoes of change poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21525037/echoes-change-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseVenice by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012392/venice-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765288/gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseGeorgia O'Keeffe—Torso by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963846/georgia-okeeffetorso-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761324/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseFrom My Window at An American Place, North by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963896/from-window-american-place-north-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751624/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseEquivalent by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263673/equivalent-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseLife and death poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePortrait of Mrs. Rigby by David Octavius Hillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012536/portrait-mrs-rigby-david-octavius-hillFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765235/gold-picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseHortensia by Frank Eugenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963869/hortensia-frank-eugeneFree Image from public domain license