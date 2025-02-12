Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageembroiderywall paintingcalligraphybirds japancartoonrosefloweranimalCamellia and basket, section of an untitled harimaze sheet by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 559 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1398 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEnchanted Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941104/enchanted-gardenView licensePine tree and full moon, section of an untitled harimaze sheet by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050482/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal bird floral background, vintage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523090/surreal-bird-floral-background-vintage-remixView licenseVisitor from Yase in Kyoto (Kyoto Yase no marebito), section of a sheet from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055168/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516279/surreal-bird-floral-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-remixView licenseTeapot and cups, section of a sheet from a series of untitled harimaze prints by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955177/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseHeart health matters. Love and mood impact cardiovascular health. Heart focus customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22449469/image-png-flower-plant-heartView licenseFuchu, section of sheet no. 5 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan tsugi harimaze)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955315/image-paper-cartoon-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGold peacock clipart, editable Art Nouveau animal, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668843/gold-peacock-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCatching Wild Ducks in Iyo Province (Iyo, okoshi no kamo), section of sheet no. 16 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054275/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseFloral heart and brain art. Heart and brain with flowers. Unique floral design customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22333017/image-png-flower-plant-heartView licenseHakone, section of sheet no. 3 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan tsugi harimaze)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954210/image-paper-cartoon-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13729189/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView licenseBullfinch, section of an untitled harimaze print by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953362/bullfinch-section-untitled-harimaze-print-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13725875/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView licenseMonkey Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953204/monkey-bridge-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseFramed Japanese cranes photo, editable wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886748/framed-japanese-cranes-photo-editable-wallView licenseOffering Colza at the Kameido Tenjin Shrine (Kameido Tenjin natane no jinji), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054284/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseNagoya in Owari Province, section of sheet no. 4 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046101/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379637/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseShono: Shiratori Mound (Shono, Shiratorizuka), section of sheet no. 12 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052166/image-cartoon-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseEgg hunt Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408210/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView licenseKaga: Ataka Barrier (Kaga, Ataka no seki), section of sheet no. 10 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054104/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseGold peacock, editable black background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8663257/gold-peacock-editable-black-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Michiyuki Scene from the play Ohan and Choemon (Michiyuki, Ohan Choemon), section of a sheet from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954748/image-paper-cartoon-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFramed Japanese cranes photo, editable wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892742/framed-japanese-cranes-photo-editable-wallView licenseHiratsuka, section of sheet no. 2 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Tokaido (Tokaido harimaze zue)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021229/image-paper-plant-frameFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708102/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShono: Shiratori Mound (Shono, Shiratorizuka), section of sheet no. 12 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054263/image-cartoon-frame-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733130/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseSeki: Portrait of Ikkyu (Seki, Ikkyu Osho shozo), section of sheet no. 12 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050288/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseKameyama, section of sheet no. 13 from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021261/image-person-book-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt crafts workshop Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408576/art-crafts-workshop-facebook-post-templateView licenseTakanawa, section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957789/image-cartoon-people-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407410/spring-flower-fair-facebook-post-templateView licenseOiso, section of sheet no. 3 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Tokaido (Tokaido harimaze zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030963/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLow Tide at Shinagawa (Shinagawa shiohi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030955/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license