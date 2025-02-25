Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagewooddesignlightingmetaljapanhomesilverbaseLadle by Christopher Dresser (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 931 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2328 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarModern lamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997157/modern-lamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseTureen with Cover by Christopher Dresserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934800/tureen-with-cover-christopher-dresserFree Image from public domain licenseModern lamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997266/modern-lamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseClaret Jug by Christopher Dresser (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929885/claret-jug-christopher-dresser-designerFree Image from public domain licenseModern lamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997088/modern-lamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseSoup Tureen and Ladle by Christopher Dresser and Hukin Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9295284/soup-tureen-and-ladle-christopher-dresser-and-hukin-heathFree Image from public domain licenseModern lamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997055/modern-lamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseTeapot on Stand with Rechaud by Christopher Dresser (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009368/teapot-stand-with-rechaud-christopher-dresser-designerFree Image from public domain licenseModern lamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997093/modern-lamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseToast Rack by Christopher Dresser (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930227/toast-rack-christopher-dresser-designerFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wristwatch, editable accessory remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709367/luxury-wristwatch-editable-accessory-remixView licenseSpoon holderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821698/spoon-holderFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wristwatch, editable accessory remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709373/luxury-wristwatch-editable-accessory-remixView licensePitcher by Christopher Dresser (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931591/pitcher-christopher-dresser-designerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred modern house backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163364/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView licenseToast rackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7955269/toast-rackFree Image from public domain licenseWinter in Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965397/winter-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToast rackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962141/toast-rackFree Image from public domain licenseWooden aesthetic product backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794876/wooden-aesthetic-product-backdropView licenseDecanterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961493/decanterFree Image from public domain licenseWooden aesthetic product backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790747/wooden-aesthetic-product-backdropView licenseLidded ewerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951811/lidded-ewerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden aesthetic product backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794911/wooden-aesthetic-product-backdropView licenseTraveling tea sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7967238/traveling-tea-setFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japandi counter with photo frames editable mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678909/aesthetic-japandi-counter-with-photo-frames-editable-mockup-home-decorView licensePitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960951/pitcherFree Image from public domain license3D botanical product background mockup, black podium, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912195/botanical-product-background-mockup-black-podium-editable-designView licensePilgrim vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7964097/pilgrim-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe New Testament, The Book of Common Prayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852181/the-new-testament-the-book-common-prayerFree Image from public domain license3D botanical product background mockup, black podium, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671986/botanical-product-background-mockup-black-podium-editable-designView licenseWinchester Model 1886 Takedown Rifle decorated by Tiffany & Co. (serial no. 120528)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7877461/photo-image-hand-book-woodFree Image from public domain license3D house insurance, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982155/house-insurance-element-editable-illustrationView licenseChair (Sgabello)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8292321/chair-sgabelloFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy every moment Instagram story template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22931654/enjoy-every-moment-instagram-story-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseWooden blind mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13937454/wooden-blind-mockup-editable-designView licenseSimplicity now Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464030/simplicity-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license