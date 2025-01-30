Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagegoldnaturesnowcraftstatuemetalwinterlightingStupa ReliquaryOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas light festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726477/christmas-light-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGod Ganesha, Remover of Obstacleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944541/god-ganesha-remover-obstaclesFree Image from public domain licenseGreen dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663186/green-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAncient bronze Buddha statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946848/mahavairochanaFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12915424/winter-magic-poster-templateView licenseFour-Armed Bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946592/four-armed-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas light festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943641/christmas-light-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSerpent King (Nagaraja)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039747/serpent-king-nagarajaFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725013/let-snow-instagram-story-templateView licenseBodhisattva Manjushri Holding a Blue Lotus (Utpala)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011214/bodhisattva-manjushri-holding-blue-lotus-utpalaFree Image from public domain licenseMagical winter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718717/magical-winter-instagram-post-templateView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045480/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas light festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943643/christmas-light-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTranscendent Buddha Akshobhyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039207/transcendent-buddha-akshobhyaFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12915423/winter-magic-facebook-story-templateView licensePrajnaparamita, Goddess of Wisdomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046270/prajnaparamita-goddess-wisdomFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas light festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943639/christmas-light-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha Seated in Meditationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944492/buddha-seated-meditationFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow, editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520061/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseHead of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055184/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717404/winter-magic-instagram-post-templateView licenseBodhisattva Manjushri (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946162/bodhisattva-manjushriFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's Greetings, editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521646/seasons-greetings-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseBodhisattva with Hands in Gesture of Teaching (Vitarkamudra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947126/bodhisattva-with-hands-gesture-teaching-vitarkamudraFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722973/let-snow-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a Buddhist Deity, Possibly Prajnaparamitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951705/head-buddhist-deity-possibly-prajnaparamitaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winter pine cone design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322299/editable-winter-pine-cone-design-element-setView licenseHead of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949222/head-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12915421/winter-magic-blog-banner-templateView licenseChunda, Goddess of Wisdomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946837/chunda-goddess-wisdomFree Image from public domain licenseLet is snow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614584/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGoddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon (Mahishasuramardini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054808/goddess-durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-mahishasuramardiniFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas market, editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519426/christmas-market-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseFragment of a Tableau with Avatars of Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039621/fragment-tableau-with-avatars-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037395/winter-snow-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseGod Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050585/god-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas light festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597393/christmas-light-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrowned and Bejewelled Buddha Seated on an Elephant Thronehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944558/crowned-and-bejewelled-buddha-seated-elephant-throneFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731162/winter-magic-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseStanding Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Holding a Lotus Flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055210/standing-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-holding-lotus-flowerFree Image from public domain license