Ha... of the Southern Station (Nan'eki ha-jirushi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Kisegawa of the Matsubaya, [whose attendants are] Sasano, Takeno (Matsubaya uchi Kisegawa, Sasano, Takeno), from the series…
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Woman Holding up a Piece of Fabric (Nuno o kazasu onna) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Chinese Beauties at a Banquet by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Sankatsu and Hanshichi, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Wakaume of the Tamaya in Edo-cho itchome, and her child attendants Mumeno and Iroka (Edo-cho itchome, Tamaya uchi Wakaume…
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Courtesan Yosooi of the Matsubaya by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The White Coat, from the series "New Patterns of Brocade Woven in Utamaro Style (Nishiki-ori Utamaro-gata-moyo)" by Kitagawa…
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Two Girls, from the series "Twelve Physiognomies of Beautiful Women Representing Views of Famous Places (Meisho fukei bijin…
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman Holding a Round Fan by Kitagawa Utamaro
Art exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
Women watching fireworks at Sumida River by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
A Wife of the Lower Rank (Gebon no nyobo), from the series "A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu)"…
Kimono Instagram post template
Connoisseurs of Contemporary Manners (Tosei fozoku tsu): The Geisha Style by Kitagawa Utamaro
Large poster mockup, editable design
Tomimoto Toyohina by Kitagawa Utamaro
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Chrysanthemum Festival in the Ninth Month, from an untitled pentaptych of the five festivals by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
At the Ferry Boat Landing by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Takashima Ohisa, from the series "Renowned Beauties Likened to the Six Immortal Poets (Komei bijin rokkasen)" by Kitagawa…
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman Holding a Tortoise-shell Hair-comb by Kitagawa Utamaro
Time management, woman holding clock collage remix editable design
Hitomoto of the Daimonjiya with Attendants Senkaku and Banki by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pipe, from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomic Study of Women (Fujin sogaku juttai) (Kiseru) by Kitagawa Utamaro
