Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetable runnermediterranean potterydecorative artartblackancient greektablelinesMiniature Pyxis (Container for Personal Objects) by Ancient GreekOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 846 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2115 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMediterranean cooking class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551786/mediterranean-cooking-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKylix (Drinking Cup) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012284/kylix-drinking-cup-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseKantharos (Drinking Cup) by Kantharos Grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021341/kantharos-drinking-cup-kantharos-groupFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean cooking class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652915/mediterranean-cooking-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePyxis (Container for Personal Objects) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958009/pyxis-container-for-personal-objects-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108923/pottery-masterclass-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseColumn Krater (Mixing Bowl) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012108/column-krater-mixing-bowl-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790750/pottery-masterclass-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAncient ornate glass vesselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260824/amphoriskosFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100347/pottery-masterclass-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseKantharos (Wine Cup) in the Shape of a Female Head by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958122/kantharos-wine-cup-the-shape-female-head-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274212/flower-delivery-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseStemless Kylix (Drinking Cup) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042977/stemless-kylix-drinking-cup-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312107/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licensePyxis (Container for Personal Objects) by Ancient Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959110/pyxis-container-for-personal-objects-ancient-etruscanFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100348/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAmphora (Storage Jar) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958556/amphora-storage-jar-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licensePyxis (Container for Personal Objects) by Euaion Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958031/pyxis-container-for-personal-objects-euaion-painterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344259/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseLekythos (Oil Jar) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958151/lekythos-oil-jar-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licenseGuttus (Pouring Vessel) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052223/guttus-pouring-vessel-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344195/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licensePyxis (Container for Personal Objects) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958152/pyxis-container-for-personal-objects-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15268403/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseAncient ceramic jug with handlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959215/cupFree Image from public domain licenseArt & craft fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703508/art-craft-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSkyphos (Drinking Cup) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958161/skyphos-drinking-cup-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Greek statue element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378683/colorful-greek-statue-element-setView licenseAmphora (Storage Jar) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958107/amphora-storage-jar-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344650/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseAmphora (Storage Jar) by Achilles Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958045/amphora-storage-jar-achilles-painterFree Image from public domain licenseColorful classical statue bust element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378676/colorful-classical-statue-bust-element-setView licenseKantharos (Drinking Cup) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958024/kantharos-drinking-cup-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseColorful classical statue bust element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379364/colorful-classical-statue-bust-element-setView licenseMug by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958544/mug-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15269388/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseKylix (Drinking Cup) by Ancient Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958109/kylix-drinking-cup-ancient-greekFree Image from public domain license