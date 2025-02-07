Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageutamaro kitagawachrysanthemumcartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingChrysanthemum Boy by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 803 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2008 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseDrums and Shamisen by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039449/drums-and-shamisen-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseHinazuru of the Keizetsuro by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945678/hinazuru-the-keizetsuro-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseSeiro niwaka by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946367/seiro-niwaka-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseOnline art auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501093/online-art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl Reading Letter while Mother and Child Gaze at Sparrows by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950302/girl-reading-letter-while-mother-and-child-gaze-sparrows-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501068/vintage-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStone Bridge by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011237/stone-bridge-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFolding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020416/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSeiro niwaka zensei asobi: Hana no mitsugi sorou tebyoshi by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946568/seiro-niwaka-zensei-asobi-hana-mitsugi-sorou-tebyoshi-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActors Arashi Sangorô II asMinamoto no Yoritomo and Segawa Kikunojô II as the Snow Woman in “Cotton Wadding of Izu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030827/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe joruri, Nure tsubame negura no karakasa, from the series Joruri libretti (Joruri-bon) (Nure tsubame negura no karakasa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039280/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Courtesan and her Attendant by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945361/courtesan-and-her-attendant-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseEvening Cool on the Verandah (Ensaki no yusuzumi): Genre scenes with kyoka poems, in aiban format (Kyoka-iri aiban fuzoku…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030474/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Courtesan Yoso-oi of the Pine Needle House in the Yoshiwara and Her Attendant (Matsubaya Yoso-oi) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039798/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseTsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922526/tsukasa-ogiya-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChild's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019445/childs-nightmare-ghosts-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe White Coat, from the series "New Patterns of Brocade Woven in Utamaro Style (Nishiki-ori Utamaro-gata-moyo)" by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030861/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23956659/nature-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArtist, Block Carver, Applying Sizing (Eshi, hangashi, dosa-biki), from the series The Cultivation of Brocade Prints, a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944660/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAct IV, from Treasury of the Loyal Retainers by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946969/act-iv-from-treasury-the-loyal-retainers-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJurojin, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Fortune (Adesugata Shichifukujin)" by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952785/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school, young students drawing, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070313/back-school-young-students-drawing-editable-designView licenseLovers Parting in the Morning, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo no matsu)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948540/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500547/art-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Riko with a courtesan, from an untitled series of aiban prints depicting Actors in private life by Torii…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050470/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license