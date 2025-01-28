Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartcraftstatuemetalarchitecturehistorydemonGoddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo DemonOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2143 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKing vs commoner fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663578/king-commoner-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGoddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon (Mahishasuramardini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945729/goddess-durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-mahishasuramardiniFree Image from public domain licenseFighting a devil fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663453/fighting-devil-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGoddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon (Mahishasuramardini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054808/goddess-durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-mahishasuramardiniFree Image from public domain licenseDemon of death fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663685/demon-death-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePillar Fragment with Gods Shiva and Ganesha and Goddesses Parvati and Durgahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050533/pillar-fragment-with-gods-shiva-and-ganesha-and-goddesses-parvati-and-durgaFree Image from public domain licenseDemonology course poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443634/demonology-course-poster-templateView licenseFour-Armed Standing God Vishnu with Personified Weapons (Ayudhapurusha)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956316/four-armed-standing-god-vishnu-with-personified-weapons-ayudhapurushaFree Image from public domain licenseDemon firing hell fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663365/demon-firing-hell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGoddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon (Mahishasuramardini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054496/goddess-durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-mahishasuramardiniFree Image from public domain licenseScary monster attack fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663361/scary-monster-attack-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGoddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon (Mahishasuramardini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945747/goddess-durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-mahishasuramardiniFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGoddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon (Mahishasuramardini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946031/goddess-durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-mahishasuramardiniFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseGaruda, Mount of God Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949656/garuda-mount-god-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseKumara, the Youthful God of War on his Peacock Mounthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039343/kumara-the-youthful-god-war-his-peacock-mountFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563582/png-antler-art-nouveauView licenseRampant Mythical Lions (Vyala)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947309/rampant-mythical-lions-vyalaFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demon devil fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663572/black-demon-devil-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGod Shiva Seated with the Seven Mother Goddesses (Saptamatrika)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956628/god-shiva-seated-with-the-seven-mother-goddesses-saptamatrikaFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566081/study-session-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDurga Slaying the Buffalo Demonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294266/durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demonFree Image from public domain licenseGrim reaper fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663838/grim-reaper-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGod Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050585/god-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseMetal album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396701/metal-album-cover-templateView licenseGod Shiva Seated in Loving Embrace with Goddess Uma on the Bull Nandihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944680/god-shiva-seated-loving-embrace-with-goddess-uma-the-bull-nandiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Gift Giving (Varadamudra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054939/photo-image-crown-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseFolded Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020037/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demon devil fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663207/black-demon-devil-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDurga Slaying the Buffalo Demonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800356/durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demonFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demon spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663703/black-demon-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseDurga Slaying the Buffalo Demonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294885/durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDurga Slaying the Buffalo Demonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318259/durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFour-Armed Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Lotus Position (Padmasana)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050747/four-armed-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-seated-lotus-position-padmasanaFree Image from public domain license