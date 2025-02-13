Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartmanclothingdrawingadultwomanThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V and his family, from an untitled series of four prints showing Actors in private life by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 816 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2041 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as the ghost of Yatsuhashi, Sawamura Sojuro III as Soga no Juro, and Ichikawa Danjuro V as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055111/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI and a boy by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954473/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-and-boy-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V and his attendant, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050117/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Sukeroku in the play "Omiura Date no Nebiki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952566/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in His Dressing Room by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020340/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-his-dressing-room-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseCute senior couple doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9385603/cute-senior-couple-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021506/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Ebizo V (Ichikawa Danjuro VII) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954892/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Danjuro V as Hige no Ikyu, Nakamura Riko as Agemaki, and Ichikawa Ebizo as Agemaki's attendant in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020699/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9477142/couple-dance-doodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWoman holding puppet of actor Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Karigane Bunshichi by Utagawa Kuniyasuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953626/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VII (Ebizo V) as Shirafuji Genta in the play "Sono Uwasa Sakura no Irodoki," from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952982/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9380267/couple-dance-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV with his family, from an untitled series of four prints showing Actors in private life by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021295/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9477133/couple-dance-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseMemorial Portraits of the Actors Bando Shuka I and Ichikawa Danjuro VIII by Utagawa Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021314/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as Koito, Sawamura Sojuro III as the monk Sainenbo, and Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the monk…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030904/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseIn love couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059097/love-couple-remixView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Munesada, Segawa Kikunojo III as the courtesan Sumizome, and Nakamura Nakazo I as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046295/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSummer apparel collage, trendy fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426403/summer-apparel-collage-trendy-fashionView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kakogawa Honzo, from the play "Kanadehon Chushin Nagori no Kura," performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955752/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9477128/couple-dance-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Soga no Goro by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950128/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-soga-goro-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness analysis sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703664/business-analysis-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro Vl as Soga no Goro Tokimune (Rokudai-me Ichikawa Danjuro no Soga no Goro Tokimune) by Tōshūsai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020172/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle computer wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9380347/couple-dance-doodle-computer-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Fuwa no Bansaku by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039296/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-fuwa-bansaku-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseCute senior couple doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9526933/cute-senior-couple-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseTakinoya: Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga no Juro, from the series "Portraits of Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e)"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954669/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute senior couple doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9526901/cute-senior-couple-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VII by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955134/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-vii-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license