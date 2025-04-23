rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bottle-Shaped Vase with a Lizard
Save
Edit Image
plantfruitartfoodcraftwhitelightingchinese
Paintings & Portraits poster template, editable text and design
Paintings & Portraits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653180/paintings-portraits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Lizard
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Lizard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952447/bottle-shaped-vase-with-lizardFree Image from public domain license
Tropical fruit fair poster template, editable text and design
Tropical fruit fair poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653150/tropical-fruit-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gourd-Shaped Vase with Encircling and Twisted Rope
Gourd-Shaped Vase with Encircling and Twisted Rope
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953336/gourd-shaped-vase-with-encircling-and-twisted-ropeFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon lemon banana apple, fruits paper craft editable remix
Watermelon lemon banana apple, fruits paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639178/watermelon-lemon-banana-apple-fruits-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Dragon Handles and Lotus Flowers
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Dragon Handles and Lotus Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046149/bottle-shaped-vase-with-dragon-handles-and-lotus-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Dim sum Facebook post template
Dim sum Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823884/dim-sum-facebook-post-templateView license
Beaker Vase in the Shape of an Ancient Bronze Beaker (Zun)
Beaker Vase in the Shape of an Ancient Bronze Beaker (Zun)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019690/beaker-vase-the-shape-ancient-bronze-beaker-zunFree Image from public domain license
Lucky coupon Instagram post template
Lucky coupon Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118298/lucky-coupon-instagram-post-templateView license
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Encircling Ribs
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Encircling Ribs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954517/bottle-shaped-vase-with-encircling-ribsFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997285/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Bottle-Shaped Vase for Incense Sticks or Flowers
Bottle-Shaped Vase for Incense Sticks or Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020041/bottle-shaped-vase-for-incense-sticks-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Spring quote Instagram story template
Spring quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408083/spring-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Rhinocerous Horn-Shaped Cup with Figures by a Tree
Rhinocerous Horn-Shaped Cup with Figures by a Tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953109/rhinocerous-horn-shaped-cup-with-figures-treeFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion poster template
Restaurant promotion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14448090/restaurant-promotion-poster-templateView license
Covered Ewer
Covered Ewer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8184663/covered-ewerFree Image from public domain license
Red envelope Instagram post template
Red envelope Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117004/red-envelope-instagram-post-templateView license
Censur in the Form of an Ancient Bronze Cauldron (fangding)
Censur in the Form of an Ancient Bronze Cauldron (fangding)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957259/censur-the-form-ancient-bronze-cauldron-fangdingFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996305/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Flattened Teapot (Bianhu)
Flattened Teapot (Bianhu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944732/flattened-teapot-bianhuFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118260/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Cup
Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205206/cupFree Image from public domain license
Organic vegetables Instagram post template, editable text
Organic vegetables Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380936/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Seated Guanyin
Seated Guanyin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949728/seated-guanyinFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996307/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Esoteric Form of Guanyin, the Bodhisattva of Compassion
Esoteric Form of Guanyin, the Bodhisattva of Compassion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946479/esoteric-form-guanyin-the-bodhisattva-compassionFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year poster template and design
Happy Chinese new year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724947/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Dish
Dish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8247049/dishFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year blog banner template
Happy Chinese new year blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725003/happy-chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView license
ceramic, blanc de chine glaze; wooden stand
ceramic, blanc de chine glaze; wooden stand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473740/ceramic-blanc-chine-glaze-wooden-standFree Image from public domain license
Cactus flower png, ripped paper remix, editable design
Cactus flower png, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015576/cactus-flower-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Bottle with Coiling Dragon
Bottle with Coiling Dragon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259680/bottle-with-coiling-dragonFree Image from public domain license
Sour Love poster template
Sour Love poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534020/sour-love-poster-templateView license
Covered Incense Burner
Covered Incense Burner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8192788/covered-incense-burnerFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Cup
Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205244/cupFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997143/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Pear-Shaped Vase with Dragon-Head Ring Handles
Pear-Shaped Vase with Dragon-Head Ring Handles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946980/pear-shaped-vase-with-dragon-head-ring-handlesFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995138/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Globular Body
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Globular Body
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012062/bottle-shaped-vase-with-globular-bodyFree Image from public domain license