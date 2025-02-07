Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagedragonflowersartlotuscraftwhitelightinghistoryBottle-Shaped Vase with Dragon Handles and Lotus FlowersOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2171 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable mid-autumn Chinese festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258675/editable-mid-autumn-chinese-festival-design-element-setView licenseBottle-Shaped Vase with Lizardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952447/bottle-shaped-vase-with-lizardFree Image from public domain licenseHand carved dragon editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328023/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBottle-Shaped Vase for Incense Sticks or Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020041/bottle-shaped-vase-for-incense-sticks-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView licenseBeaker Vase in the Shape of an Ancient Bronze Beaker (Zun)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019690/beaker-vase-the-shape-ancient-bronze-beaker-zunFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060041/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseGourd-Shaped Vase with Encircling and Twisted Ropehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953336/gourd-shaped-vase-with-encircling-and-twisted-ropeFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070548/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBottle-Shaped Vase with a Lizardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046141/bottle-shaped-vase-with-lizardFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060046/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBottle-Shaped Vase with Encircling Ribshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954517/bottle-shaped-vase-with-encircling-ribsFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070569/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseVase with Ox Masks and Upright and Curling Leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955282/vase-with-masks-and-upright-and-curling-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseBottle-Shaped Vase with Figures in Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949483/bottle-shaped-vase-with-figures-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseHand carved dragon editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328523/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView licenseJar with Tubular Handles, Peonies, “Endless Knot,” Pendant Balls, and Pendant Lozengeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944386/photo-image-pattern-art-greenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic instant film frame mockup, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081739/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-mockup-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseBell with Archaistic Motifshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947066/bell-with-archaistic-motifsFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseVase (Hu) with Horizontal Bands, Loop Handles, and Lionlike Medallionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020002/vase-hu-with-horizontal-bands-loop-handles-and-lionlike-medallionsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118428/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-templateView licensePear-Shaped Vase with Dragon-Head Ring Handleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946980/pear-shaped-vase-with-dragon-head-ring-handlesFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768329/china-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseFlattened Teapot (Bianhu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944732/flattened-teapot-bianhuFree Image from public domain licenseDragons in dreamland fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663816/dragons-dreamland-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCovered Ewerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8184663/covered-ewerFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056269/buddha-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseBellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8192789/bellFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Chinese new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724947/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseGlobular Jar with Mock Ogre Mask Ring Handleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951897/globular-jar-with-mock-ogre-mask-ring-handlesFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768680/visit-china-blog-banner-templateView licenseDouble-Gourd Vase with Incurved Loop Handleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949254/double-gourd-vase-with-incurved-loop-handlesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960223/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseCuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205244/cupFree Image from public domain licenseMagical dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663762/magical-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJar with Lotus and Peony Scrolls and Lion-Mask Handleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947702/jar-with-lotus-and-peony-scrolls-and-lion-mask-handlesFree Image from public domain licenseYear of dragon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874405/year-dragon-poster-templateView licenseTripod Incense Burner (Censer) with Peony-Leaf Scrolls, Netlike Petals, and Masklike Legshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948289/photo-image-pattern-art-craftFree Image from public domain license