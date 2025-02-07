rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Dragon Handles and Lotus Flowers
Save
Edit Image
dragonflowersartlotuscraftwhitelightinghistory
Editable mid-autumn Chinese festival design element set
Editable mid-autumn Chinese festival design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258675/editable-mid-autumn-chinese-festival-design-element-setView license
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Lizard
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Lizard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952447/bottle-shaped-vase-with-lizardFree Image from public domain license
Hand carved dragon editable design, community remix
Hand carved dragon editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328023/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView license
Bottle-Shaped Vase for Incense Sticks or Flowers
Bottle-Shaped Vase for Incense Sticks or Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020041/bottle-shaped-vase-for-incense-sticks-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Happy Buddha day poster template
Happy Buddha day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView license
Beaker Vase in the Shape of an Ancient Bronze Beaker (Zun)
Beaker Vase in the Shape of an Ancient Bronze Beaker (Zun)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019690/beaker-vase-the-shape-ancient-bronze-beaker-zunFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060041/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Gourd-Shaped Vase with Encircling and Twisted Rope
Gourd-Shaped Vase with Encircling and Twisted Rope
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953336/gourd-shaped-vase-with-encircling-and-twisted-ropeFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070548/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Bottle-Shaped Vase with a Lizard
Bottle-Shaped Vase with a Lizard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046141/bottle-shaped-vase-with-lizardFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060046/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Encircling Ribs
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Encircling Ribs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954517/bottle-shaped-vase-with-encircling-ribsFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070569/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Vase with Ox Masks and Upright and Curling Leaves
Vase with Ox Masks and Upright and Curling Leaves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955282/vase-with-masks-and-upright-and-curling-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Figures in Garden
Bottle-Shaped Vase with Figures in Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949483/bottle-shaped-vase-with-figures-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Hand carved dragon editable design, community remix
Hand carved dragon editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328523/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView license
Jar with Tubular Handles, Peonies, “Endless Knot,” Pendant Balls, and Pendant Lozenges
Jar with Tubular Handles, Peonies, “Endless Knot,” Pendant Balls, and Pendant Lozenges
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944386/photo-image-pattern-art-greenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic instant film frame mockup, paper collage, editable design
Aesthetic instant film frame mockup, paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081739/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-mockup-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Bell with Archaistic Motifs
Bell with Archaistic Motifs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947066/bell-with-archaistic-motifsFree Image from public domain license
Home decor sale Instagram post template
Home decor sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Vase (Hu) with Horizontal Bands, Loop Handles, and Lionlike Medallions
Vase (Hu) with Horizontal Bands, Loop Handles, and Lionlike Medallions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020002/vase-hu-with-horizontal-bands-loop-handles-and-lionlike-medallionsFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale poster template
Chinese New Year sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118428/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-templateView license
Pear-Shaped Vase with Dragon-Head Ring Handles
Pear-Shaped Vase with Dragon-Head Ring Handles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946980/pear-shaped-vase-with-dragon-head-ring-handlesFree Image from public domain license
China travel blog banner template
China travel blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768329/china-travel-blog-banner-templateView license
Flattened Teapot (Bianhu)
Flattened Teapot (Bianhu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944732/flattened-teapot-bianhuFree Image from public domain license
Dragons in dreamland fantasy remix, editable design
Dragons in dreamland fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663816/dragons-dreamland-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Covered Ewer
Covered Ewer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8184663/covered-ewerFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056269/buddha-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Bell
Bell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8192789/bellFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year poster template and design
Happy Chinese new year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724947/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Globular Jar with Mock Ogre Mask Ring Handles
Globular Jar with Mock Ogre Mask Ring Handles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951897/globular-jar-with-mock-ogre-mask-ring-handlesFree Image from public domain license
Visit China blog banner template
Visit China blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768680/visit-china-blog-banner-templateView license
Double-Gourd Vase with Incurved Loop Handles
Double-Gourd Vase with Incurved Loop Handles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949254/double-gourd-vase-with-incurved-loop-handlesFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template
Chinese new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960223/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Cup
Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205244/cupFree Image from public domain license
Magical dragon fantasy remix, editable design
Magical dragon fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663762/magical-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Jar with Lotus and Peony Scrolls and Lion-Mask Handles
Jar with Lotus and Peony Scrolls and Lion-Mask Handles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947702/jar-with-lotus-and-peony-scrolls-and-lion-mask-handlesFree Image from public domain license
Year of dragon poster template
Year of dragon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874405/year-dragon-poster-templateView license
Tripod Incense Burner (Censer) with Peony-Leaf Scrolls, Netlike Petals, and Masklike Legs
Tripod Incense Burner (Censer) with Peony-Leaf Scrolls, Netlike Petals, and Masklike Legs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948289/photo-image-pattern-art-craftFree Image from public domain license