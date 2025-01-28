rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Goddess, possibly Uma
Save
Edit Image
vietnamhistory vietnamvietnamesepersonartadultstatuecraft
Meditation poster template
Meditation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView license
Altarpiece with Seated Buddha
Altarpiece with Seated Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944788/altarpiece-with-seated-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428237/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
God Shiva Seated in Loving Embrace with Goddess Uma on the Bull Nandi
God Shiva Seated in Loving Embrace with Goddess Uma on the Bull Nandi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944680/god-shiva-seated-loving-embrace-with-goddess-uma-the-bull-nandiFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace poster template
Inner peace poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView license
Celestial Beauty (Apsara) in Adoration
Celestial Beauty (Apsara) in Adoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045427/celestial-beauty-apsara-adorationFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio poster template
Aesthetic crafts studio poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428236/aesthetic-crafts-studio-poster-templateView license
Bodhisattva Maitreya
Bodhisattva Maitreya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054618/bodhisattva-maitreyaFree Image from public domain license
Queen statue frame background, editable design
Queen statue frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613865/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView license
Goddess of Abundance Enthroned on Lion and Lustrated by Elephants
Goddess of Abundance Enthroned on Lion and Lustrated by Elephants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949058/goddess-abundance-enthroned-lion-and-lustrated-elephantsFree Image from public domain license
Queen statue frame background, editable design
Queen statue frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191345/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView license
A Goddess or Deified Queen
A Goddess or Deified Queen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294450/goddess-deified-queenFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190982/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView license
The Goddess Mahalakshmi
The Goddess Mahalakshmi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797195/the-goddess-mahalakshmiFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181145/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView license
Uma-Maheshvara
Uma-Maheshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9301122/uma-maheshvaraFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237685/png-beige-collage-element-customizableView license
The Serpent Goddess Manasa
The Serpent Goddess Manasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9274492/the-serpent-goddess-manasaFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178981/greek-goddess-queen-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni
Buddha Shakyamuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798616/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041227/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
The Goddess Shridevi
The Goddess Shridevi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294905/the-goddess-shrideviFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056983/greek-goddess-queen-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Serpent King (Nagaraja)
Serpent King (Nagaraja)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039747/serpent-king-nagarajaFree Image from public domain license
Queen statue frame background, editable design
Queen statue frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191400/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView license
The Hindu Goddess Parvati
The Hindu Goddess Parvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300265/the-hindu-goddess-parvatiFree Image from public domain license
Purple paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
Purple paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180932/purple-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView license
Bust of a Goddess
Bust of a Goddess
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9293750/bust-goddessFree Image from public domain license
Folded Paper Effect
Folded Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView license
The Buddhist Goddess Tara
The Buddhist Goddess Tara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294377/the-buddhist-goddess-taraFree Image from public domain license
Queen statue frame background, editable design
Queen statue frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613936/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView license
Mother Goddess Brahmani Seated in Royal Ease (Lalitasana) with Attendants
Mother Goddess Brahmani Seated in Royal Ease (Lalitasana) with Attendants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956380/mother-goddess-brahmani-seated-royal-ease-lalitasana-with-attendantsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Goddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon (Mahishasuramardini)
Goddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon (Mahishasuramardini)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054808/goddess-durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-mahishasuramardiniFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181113/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView license
God Vishnu
God Vishnu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946156/god-vishnuFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179016/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView license
The River Goddess Ganga (Ganges) and Attendants
The River Goddess Ganga (Ganges) and Attendants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309015/the-river-goddess-ganga-ganges-and-attendantsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Hindu Goddess Parvati
The Hindu Goddess Parvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294411/the-hindu-goddess-parvatiFree Image from public domain license