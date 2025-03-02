Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemoonfamous paintingcartoonskypersonartcirclejapanese artThe Benten Shine on the Inner Island of Shinobazu Pond (Shinobazu Nakajima Bentensha), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 862 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2155 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034847/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseFukagawa Tomigaoka, section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto meisho)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021582/image-rose-cartoon-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063609/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseSanya Canal and Matsuchi Hill (Sanyabori Matsuchiyama), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954313/image-tree-sky-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059540/png-apartment-art-backgroundView licenseYoshiwara, section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031042/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059560/png-android-wallpaper-art-buildingsView licenseWarbler Wood Carvings and Clams of Kameido (Kameido san Uguisu ki shijimi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954511/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePleasure Boat at Ryogoku Bridge (Ryogoku suzumibune), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954996/image-cartoon-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseGreat Wave off Kanagawa sticker, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058745/great-wave-off-kanagawa-sticker-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmbankment at Mimeguri (Mimeguri tsutsumi), section of a sheet from the series ”Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030973/image-plant-person-moonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's Starry Night clipart set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058816/editable-van-goghs-starry-night-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLow Tide at Shinagawa (Shinagawa shiohi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030955/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreat Wave off Kanagawa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058032/great-wave-off-kanagawa-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFamous Products of the Kinryuzan Temple at Asakusa (Asakausa Kinryuzan meibutsu), section of a sheet from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955352/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreat Wave off Kanagawa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059026/great-wave-off-kanagawa-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFull Moon over Takanawa (Takanawa meigetsu), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953345/image-moon-sky-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreat Wave off Kanagawa background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058765/great-wave-off-kanagawa-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower Viewing at Asuka Hill (Asukayama hanami), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953827/image-paper-cartoon-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseGreat Wave off Kanagawa background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058989/great-wave-off-kanagawa-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMorning Market at Nihon Bridge (Nihonbashi, asaichi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953938/image-bird-animal-fishFree Image from public domain licenseAstronauts taking picture background, mars landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734284/astronauts-taking-picture-background-mars-landscapeView licenseMorning Market at Nihon Bridge (Nihonbashi, asaichi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953098/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal escapism mixed media editable background, Winslow Homer's artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7556460/imageView licenseOutdoor Amusements at Dokan Hill (Dokanyama noasobi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957904/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061212/van-gogh-exhibition-facebook-post-templateView licenseEitai Bridge, Nakasu, and Mitsumata (Eitaibashi Nakasu Mitsumata), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055059/image-person-sky-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061516/art-exhibition-facebook-post-templateView licenseShinobazu Pond in Falling Snow (Shinobazu ike setchu no zu), section of a sheet from the series "Famous Views in the Eastern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956119/image-pattern-art-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseAstronauts taking picture background, mars landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734283/astronauts-taking-picture-background-mars-landscapeView licenseFlowers at Goten Hill (Gotenyama, hana), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043111/image-cartoon-fruit-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseGreat Wave off Kanagawa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058783/great-wave-off-kanagawa-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOystercatchers on the Sumida River (Sumidagawa, miyakodori), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955492/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseGreat Wave off Kanagawa computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059028/great-wave-off-kanagawa-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Parting Depth of the Three-pronged River at Nakasu (Nakasu Mitsumata Wakarenofuchi), section of a sheet from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050775/image-cartoon-sky-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseImado, section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954470/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseScience expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640276/science-expo-instagram-post-templateView licenseShinobazu Pond at Ueno (Ueno Shinobazu no ike), from the series "Famous Places in Edo (Koto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957125/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license