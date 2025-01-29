Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartmarblepaintingstatuecraftrockarchitectureBust of Cardinal Giacomo Antonelli by Jean Baptiste Clésinger, called AugusteOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 888 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2221 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDIY painting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558639/diy-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMademoiselle Jubin by Pierre Jean David d'Angershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962725/mademoiselle-jubin-pierre-jean-david-dangersFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424460/music-festival-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseBust of Anne-Marie-Louise Thomas de Domangeville de Sérilly, Comtesse de Pange by Jean Antoine Houdonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962086/photo-image-person-art-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseCreative community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558450/creative-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDuke of Orléans by Antoine Etexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963569/duke-orleans-antoine-etexFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseBust of Piron by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963472/bust-piron-jean-baptiste-lemoyneFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseFemale Bust (possibly Aïda) by Pietro Calvihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963252/female-bust-possibly-aida-pietro-calviFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseHead (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963826/head-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563582/png-antler-art-nouveauView licenseAngel Holding Scroll by Giovanni Balduccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962620/angel-holding-scroll-giovanni-balducciFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963568/head-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust of Diana by Giuseppe Mazzahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963078/bust-diana-giuseppe-mazzaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading and the words 'raw motion' and 'ECHO' editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633159/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseMadonna and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962995/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with text 'raw motion', 'STRUCTURE', and 'ECHO' in bold editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633590/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseBust of William Pitt by Joseph Nollekenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963553/bust-william-pitt-joseph-nollekensFree Image from public domain licenseFolded Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView licenseMadonna by Unknown Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962994/madonna-unknown-italianFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338452/art-culture-tour-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Warrior by Francesco di Simone Ferruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963402/portrait-warrior-francesco-simone-ferrucciFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428899/visit-thailand-facebook-post-templateView licenseBust of a Nobleman in Armor by Pietro Tacca (Sculptor)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962836/bust-nobleman-armor-pietro-tacca-sculptorFree Image from public domain licenseDesert ancient temple fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663521/desert-ancient-temple-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBust of Paris by Antonio Canovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961623/bust-paris-antonio-canovaFree Image from public domain licenseAncient ruins architecture fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664409/ancient-ruins-architecture-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBust of a Youth (Saint John the Baptist?) by Francesco Mochihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961527/bust-youth-saint-john-the-baptist-francesco-mochiFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseBust of Senecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962869/bust-senecaFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEve after the Fall by Auguste Rodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961954/eve-after-the-fall-auguste-rodinFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444017/music-band-instagram-post-templateView licenseAllegory of Summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963606/allegory-summerFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444044/music-band-instagram-post-templateView licenseBust of a Satyr by Clodion, (Claude Michel)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963153/bust-satyr-clodion-claude-michelFree Image from public domain license