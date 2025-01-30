rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Picture Book: Selected Insects (Ehon mushi erabi), Selected Insects (Ehon mushi erami) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
japan kitagawa utamaro insectscartoonpaperanimalleafplantbookart
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Mallards and a Kingfisher. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Mallards and a Kingfisher. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638562/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cute frog & mushroom, editable paper craft collage
Cute frog & mushroom, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538335/cute-frog-mushroom-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Picture Book of Crawling Creatures (The Insect Book) (Ehon mushi erami) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Picture Book of Crawling Creatures (The Insect Book) (Ehon mushi erami) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234452/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Double page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Double page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638597/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cute frog & mushroom, editable paper craft collage
Cute frog & mushroom, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538713/cute-frog-mushroom-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Unsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Unsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638563/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cheetah wildlife background, beautiful nature illustration
Cheetah wildlife background, beautiful nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690523/cheetah-wildlife-background-beautiful-nature-illustrationView license
colored cover. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
colored cover. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653099/image-books-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Desktop wallpaper aesthetic flower torn paper, circle, beige background
Desktop wallpaper aesthetic flower torn paper, circle, beige background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144497/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-flower-torn-paper-circle-beige-backgroundView license
Picture Book of Crawling Creatures (The Insect Book) (Ehon mushi erami) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Picture Book of Crawling Creatures (The Insect Book) (Ehon mushi erami) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234970/image-paper-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840165/beige-wrinkled-paper-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Ehon waraji jogo (Picture book: The Laughing Drinker)(0013-0015) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ehon waraji jogo (Picture book: The Laughing Drinker)(0013-0015) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957023/photo-image-book-japan-blackboardFree Image from public domain license
Toad Instagram post template, editable text
Toad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538503/toad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Picture Book of Selected Insects, vol. II by Kitagawa Utamaro
Picture Book of Selected Insects, vol. II by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923739/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Double page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Double page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638572/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Toad poster template, editable text and design
Toad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603932/toad-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chidori-gai, itaya-gai, awabi, utsuse-gai, asari-gai, and monoara-gai, from the illustrated book "Gifts from the Ebb Tide…
Chidori-gai, itaya-gai, awabi, utsuse-gai, asari-gai, and monoara-gai, from the illustrated book "Gifts from the Ebb Tide…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948699/image-paper-plant-bookFree Image from public domain license
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Picture Book of Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Picture Book of Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240854/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Exotic peacock bird in jungle, editable paper craft collage
Exotic peacock bird in jungle, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521181/exotic-peacock-bird-jungle-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Yoshiwara Picture Book: Annual Events, or Annals of the Green Houses, (Seirō ehon nenjū gyōji), 青楼絵本年中行事 by Kitagawa Utamaro
Yoshiwara Picture Book: Annual Events, or Annals of the Green Houses, (Seirō ehon nenjū gyōji), 青楼絵本年中行事 by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956989/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Exotic peacock bird in jungle, editable paper craft collage
Exotic peacock bird in jungle, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512896/exotic-peacock-bird-jungle-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Two Women on Verandah on a Snowy Morning, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki…
Two Women on Verandah on a Snowy Morning, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957317/image-cartoon-flowers-personFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic
Open book page editable mockup, realistic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534608/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realisticView license
Kerria and Iris, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana)," vol. 1 by…
Kerria and Iris, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana)," vol. 1 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948391/image-flower-plant-frameFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical illustration editable background, green collage art, remixed media
Vintage botanical illustration editable background, green collage art, remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592558/imageView license
Chrysanthemum and Narcissus, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana),"…
Chrysanthemum and Narcissus, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana),"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948101/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper with monarch butterflies remix, editable design
Ripped paper with monarch butterflies remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057518/ripped-paper-with-monarch-butterflies-remix-editable-designView license
Ehon ike no kokoro (pair has old stickers #707) by Nishikawa Sukenobu
Ehon ike no kokoro (pair has old stickers #707) by Nishikawa Sukenobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957010/ehon-ike-kokoro-pair-has-old-stickers-707-nishikawa-sukenobuFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Book of Ehon Ginsekai (The World in Silver) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Book of Ehon Ginsekai (The World in Silver) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139370/book-ehon-ginsekai-the-world-silver-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Hour of the Dragon (Tatsu no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hour of the Dragon (Tatsu no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947834/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Autumn aesthetic frame, leaf branch and butterfly collage, editable design
Autumn aesthetic frame, leaf branch and butterfly collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241980/autumn-aesthetic-frame-leaf-branch-and-butterfly-collage-editable-designView license
Display of Chrysanthemums, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana)," vol.…
Display of Chrysanthemums, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana)," vol.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950344/image-cartoon-flowers-personFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Outing to View Maples in Autumn, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana),"…
Outing to View Maples in Autumn, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana),"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952062/image-cartoon-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain license