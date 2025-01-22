Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonpaperpatternpersonartpostage stampclothingdrawingYushima, from the series "A Comparison of Famous Things in the Eastern Capital (Toto meibutsu awase)" by Hotei GoseiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1046 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2616 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTravel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703662/travel-lady-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNo. 6: Flower of the Capital (Miyako no hana), from the series "A Comparison of Flowers (Hana awase)" by Yanagawa Shigenobu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954886/image-cartoon-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseKogo no Tsubone, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030924/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515709/editable-vintage-notepaper-border-backgroundView licenseSnake (Mi), from the series "Parody of the Twelve Signs of the Zodiac (Mitate juni shi)" by Hotei Goseihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952092/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEaster greetings Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461318/easter-greetings-instagram-post-templateView licensePaper: Fujiwara no Sadaie (Kami: Teika), from the series "The Four Friends of the Writing Table for the Ichiyo Circle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011614/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13693917/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView licenseLady Tomoe (Tomoe jo), from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957706/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461388/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseNo. 3: Silent Flower (Mono iwanu hana), from the series "A Comparison of Flowers (Hana awase)" by Yanagawa Shigenobu IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957105/image-cartoon-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719014/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView licenseKogo no Tsubone, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951974/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic horse carousel, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047105/aesthetic-horse-carousel-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseWine bottle, bowl, and plum branch, from the series "Two Famous Products from Bizen Province (Bizen meibutsu futashina)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954224/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage beige background, postage washi tape Ephemera designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769944/png-vintage-beige-background-postage-washi-tape-ephemera-designView licenseIt is good to open for business (Akinai hajime yoshi), from the series "A Series for the Hanazono Group (Hanazono…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011588/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage beige hd wallpaper, postage washi tape Ephemera designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769968/png-vintage-beige-wallpaper-postage-washi-tape-ephemera-designView licenseMatsushima: Shunzei, No. 1 from "Three Famous Scenes (Sankei no uchi: Sono ichi)" by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954336/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage beige background, postage washi tape Ephemera designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769936/png-vintage-beige-background-postage-washi-tape-ephemera-designView licenseIt is good to cut one's fingernails (Tsume tori yoshi), from the series "A Series for the Hanazono Group (Hanazono…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011627/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseColorful travel stamps set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756886/colorful-travel-stamps-set-editable-designView licenseMiyajima: Takafusa, No. 3 from "Three Famous Scenes (Sankei no uchi: Sono san)" by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957572/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728431/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView licenseSummer Robes (Natsugoromo), from the series "A Comparison of Incense (Takimono awase)" by Yanagawa Shigenobu IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954344/image-cartoon-person-tapeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage lady in mirror collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548525/aesthetic-vintage-lady-mirror-collage-elementView licenseXiangru (Jp: Shojo), from the series "Meng Qiu (Jp: Mogyu)" by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957419/xiangru-jp-shojo-from-the-series-meng-qiu-jp-mogyu-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp mockups, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176758/vintage-postage-stamp-mockups-editable-designView licenseThe Yang Guifei Cherry Tree (Yokihisakura), from the series "Cherry Trees for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956834/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000908/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseNo. 4: Personally Arranged Flower (Teike no hana), from the series "A Comparison of Flowers (Hana awase)" by Yanagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954528/image-cat-cartoon-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062791/van-goghs-postage-stamp-editable-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOno no Komachi, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954941/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Paul Cezanne's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062252/png-antoine-dominique-sauveur-aubert-antony-valabregue-artView licenseWillow Bridge (Yanagibashi), from the series "A Series of Willows (Yanagi bantsuzuki)" by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957543/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123084/van-goghs-postage-stamp-editable-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUsugumo, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by Yashima…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956224/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set , remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062371/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView licenseBlue Shell (Aogai), from the series "Five Colors (Goshiki no uchi)" by Ryuryukyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953748/image-paper-cartoon-flowerFree Image from public domain license