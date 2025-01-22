rawpixel
Travel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
No. 6: Flower of the Capital (Miyako no hana), from the series "A Comparison of Flowers (Hana awase)" by Yanagawa Shigenobu…
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Kogo no Tsubone, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…
Editable vintage notepaper border background
Snake (Mi), from the series "Parody of the Twelve Signs of the Zodiac (Mitate juni shi)" by Hotei Gosei
Easter greetings Instagram post template
Paper: Fujiwara no Sadaie (Kami: Teika), from the series "The Four Friends of the Writing Table for the Ichiyo Circle…
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
Lady Tomoe (Tomoe jo), from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin…
Happy Easter Instagram post template
No. 3: Silent Flower (Mono iwanu hana), from the series "A Comparison of Flowers (Hana awase)" by Yanagawa Shigenobu II
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
Kogo no Tsubone, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…
Aesthetic horse carousel, vintage collage, editable design
Wine bottle, bowl, and plum branch, from the series "Two Famous Products from Bizen Province (Bizen meibutsu futashina)" by…
PNG Vintage beige background, postage washi tape Ephemera design
It is good to open for business (Akinai hajime yoshi), from the series "A Series for the Hanazono Group (Hanazono…
PNG Vintage beige hd wallpaper, postage washi tape Ephemera design
Matsushima: Shunzei, No. 1 from "Three Famous Scenes (Sankei no uchi: Sono ichi)" by Totoya Hokkei
PNG Vintage beige background, postage washi tape Ephemera design
It is good to cut one's fingernails (Tsume tori yoshi), from the series "A Series for the Hanazono Group (Hanazono…
Colorful travel stamps set editable design
Miyajima: Takafusa, No. 3 from "Three Famous Scenes (Sankei no uchi: Sono san)" by Totoya Hokkei
Editable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix set
Summer Robes (Natsugoromo), from the series "A Comparison of Incense (Takimono awase)" by Yanagawa Shigenobu II
Aesthetic vintage lady in mirror collage element
Xiangru (Jp: Shojo), from the series "Meng Qiu (Jp: Mogyu)" by Totoya Hokkei
Vintage postage stamp mockups, editable design
The Yang Guifei Cherry Tree (Yokihisakura), from the series "Cherry Trees for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika…
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
No. 4: Personally Arranged Flower (Teike no hana), from the series "A Comparison of Flowers (Hana awase)" by Yanagawa…
Van Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixel
Ono no Komachi, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…
Editable vintage postage stamp, Paul Cezanne's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Willow Bridge (Yanagibashi), from the series "A Series of Willows (Yanagi bantsuzuki)" by Totoya Hokkei
Van Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixel
Usugumo, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by Yashima…
Gustav Klimt's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set , remixed by rawpixel
Blue Shell (Aogai), from the series "Five Colors (Goshiki no uchi)" by Ryuryukyo Shinsai
