Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartbuildinggoldwomanadultstatuecraftPrajnaparamita, Goddess of WisdomOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 834 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2086 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarQueen statue frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613865/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView licenseChunda, Goddess of Wisdomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946837/chunda-goddess-wisdomFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616712/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseAncient bronze Buddha statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946848/mahavairochanaFree Image from public domain licenseQueen statue frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191345/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView licenseTranscendent Buddha Akshobhyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039207/transcendent-buddha-akshobhyaFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190982/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView licenseFour-Armed Bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946592/four-armed-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191315/greek-queen-statue-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045480/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181145/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva Manjushri Holding a Blue Lotus (Utpala)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011214/bodhisattva-manjushri-holding-blue-lotus-utpalaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616696/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva with Hands in Gesture of Teaching (Vitarkamudra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947126/bodhisattva-with-hands-gesture-teaching-vitarkamudraFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617734/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva Manjushri (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946162/bodhisattva-manjushriFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056774/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseGod Ganesha, Remover of Obstacleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944541/god-ganesha-remover-obstaclesFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616729/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseHead of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055184/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181167/greek-goddess-queen-statue-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseAncient bronze deity statue meditationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011524/mahavairochanaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181179/greek-goddess-queen-statue-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Goddess Shri Devihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800632/the-goddess-shri-deviFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710356/butterfly-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSerpent King (Nagaraja)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039747/serpent-king-nagarajaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178981/greek-goddess-queen-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseHead of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949222/head-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain licenseQueen statue frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191400/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView licenseThe Hindu God Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306903/the-hindu-god-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseRoyal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181202/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseGod Vishnu with Lakshmi and Sarasvatihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945638/god-vishnu-with-lakshmi-and-sarasvatiFree Image from public domain licensePurple paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180932/purple-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView licenseLion-Headed Demon (Kala)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945445/lion-headed-demon-kalaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue png, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041227/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseGoddess White Tara with Kneeling Donor at Basehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948636/goddess-white-tara-with-kneeling-donor-baseFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056983/greek-goddess-queen-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseShiva's Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9292502/shivas-familyFree Image from public domain licenseQueen statue frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613936/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView licenseHead of a Buddhist Deity, Possibly Prajnaparamitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951705/head-buddhist-deity-possibly-prajnaparamitaFree Image from public domain license