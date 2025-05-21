rawpixel
The Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Munesada, Segawa Kikunojo III as the courtesan Sumizome, and Nakamura Nakazo I as…
Men's fashion ideas poster template, editable text and design
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as the Courtesan Sumizome (right), and Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Goinosuke Yoshimine (left)…
In love couple remix
The Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Miyukinosuke, Segawa Kikunojo III as Hatsune-hime, and Ichikawa Danjuro V as Ninnaji no…
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as Koito, Sawamura Sojuro III as the monk Sainenbo, and Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the monk…
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
The Actors Osagawa Tsuneyo II (right), Ichikawa Monnosuke II (center), and Segawa Kikunojo III (left), Possibly as Misao…
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bust Portraits of Actors in Folding Fans: Ichikawa Danjuro V, Segawa Kikunojo III, Ichikawa Monnosuke II (right, top to…
Gay couple cooking doodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga no Goro and Segawa Kikunojo III as Tsukisayo, in the play "Nanakusa Yosooi Soga,"…
Genderless fashion background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
The Actors Nakayama Kojuro VI (Nakamura Nakazo I) as Chidori, Sawamura Sojuro III as Shigemori, and Ichikawa Yaozo III as…
Men's fashion ideas Instagram post template, editable text
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as Princess Hatsune (Hatsune Hime) (right), and Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Miyukinosuke…
Large poster mockup, editable design
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Courtesan Kisegawa in a "Nuno Sarashi" Dance, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki…
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as the Spirit of Joro-gumo (Harlot Spider) Disguised as the Maiko Tsumagiku (right), and…
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
The Actors Nakayama Kojuro VI (Nakamura Nakazo I) as Hatchotsubute no Kiheiji, Otani Hiroji III as Miura Arajiro, Ichikawa…
Genderless fashion iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
The Actor Otani Hiroji III as Hata no Daizen Taketora Disguised as Shikishima Wakahei in the Play Juni-hitoe Komachi-zakura…
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as the ghost of Yatsuhashi, Sawamura Sojuro III as Soga no Juro, and Ichikawa Danjuro V as…
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
The actors Segawa Kikunojo III as the courtesan Kojoro of the Mikuniya and Arashi Sanpachi I as her elder brother Kujuro in…
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
The Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke I as Minamoto no Yoshiie and Sodesaki Iseno I as Onoe no Mae in the play "Kaomise Junidan,"…
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Dragon Maiden Disguised as Osaku in the Play Sayo no Nakayama Hiiki no Tsurigane…
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actors Ichikawa Danjûrô V as Watanabe Kiou Takiguchi and Nakamura Nakazô I as Taira no Kiyomori in the “Shibaraku” scene…
Men's fashion ideas Instagram post template, editable text
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Courtesan Kisewata (Tagasode) (?) in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki (?), Performed at…
Cologne for men instagram story template, editable text and design
The Actors Nakamura Nakazo I as Onmaya Kisanda Dressed as Kakubei the Lion Dancer (Kakubei-jishi) (right) and Segawa…
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Yamauba in the Play Otokoyama Furisode Genji, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Eleventh…
