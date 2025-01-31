Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepalestinepaperplantskybuildingnaturefactorylandscapePalais de Karkak, Vue générale des Ruines, Prise a l'est; Thèbes by Maxime Du CampOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2312 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable blurred agriculture wheat farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165716/editable-blurred-agriculture-wheat-farm-backdropView licensePalais de Karnak, Salle Hypostyle Prise au Nord; Thèbes by Maxime Du Camphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046504/palais-karnak-salle-hypostyle-prise-nord-thebes-maxime-campFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agriculture wheat farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165747/editable-blurred-agriculture-wheat-farm-backdropView licensePalais de Karnak, Vue Générale des Ruines, Prise au Nord; 