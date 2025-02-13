Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageopiumreadingart chinadinneropium pipehospitalframepersonA Whiff of the Opium Pipe at Home; After Dinner; Reading for Honours; The Toilet by John ThomsonOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1016 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2539 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLunar New Year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452216/lunar-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseRolling Scented Caper and Gunpowder Teas; Weighing Tea for Exportation; A Tea House, Canton; A Tea-Tasting Room, Canton by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966922/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePNG element Chinese economy, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853795/png-element-chinese-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseHeaddress of Cantonese Girl; Headdress of Cantonese Girl; Winter Headdress; Coiffure of Swatow Woman; Coiffure of Swatow Woman; Coiffure of Ningpo Woman
Bamboos at Baksa, Formosa by John Thomson
A Hong-Kong Sedan Chair; A Chineses School-Boy; A Chinese Girl; A Hong-Kong Artist by John Thomson
Prince Kung by John Thomson
Boat Girls; A Canton Boatwoman and Child; Musicians; Musicians by John Thomson
Foochow Coolies; A Foochow Detective; The Chief of Thieves; Beggars Living in a Tour by John Thomson
A Cantonese Gentleman; A Cantonese Gentleman; Schroffing Dollars; Reeling Silk by John Thomson
Tea-Picking in Canton by John Thomson
The Clock-Tower, Hong-Kong by John Thomson
Jui-Lin, Governor-General of the Two Kwang Provinces by John Thomson
A Canton Pawn Shop; Honam Temple, Canton; Temple of Five Hundred Gods, Canton; The Abbot of the Temple by John Thomson
Physic Street, Canton by John Thomson
Pepohoan Women; Mode of Carrying Child; Costume of Baksa Women; Lakoli by John Thomson
Four Heads, Types of the Labouring Class by John Thomson
Tartar Soldiers by John Thomson
The Harbour, Hong-Kong by John Thomson
Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Male Head; Pepohoan Male Head by John Thomson
A Canton Lady; The Lady's Maid; A Bride and Bridegroom by John Thomson
City Victoria, Hong-Kong by John Thomson