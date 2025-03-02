Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartclothingdrawingadultpaintingjapaneseThe Ide Jewel River in Yamashiro Province (Yamashiro Ide no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Rekisentei EiriOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2094 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Chofu Jewel River in Musashi Province (Musashi Chofu no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021095/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Jewel River of Plovers in Mutsu Province (Mutsu Chidori no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011512/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Koya Jewel River in Kii Province (Kii Koya no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Rekisentei Eirihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954489/image-cartoon-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Jewel River of Bush Clovers in Omi Province (Omi Hagi no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021352/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseThe Cloth-fulling Jewel River in Settsu Province (Settsu Toi no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957566/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Jewel River at Ide (Ide no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054233/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseIde Jewel River in Yamashiro Province (Yamashiro Ide), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers (Mu Tamagawa no uchi)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948673/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Ide Jewel River in Yamashiro Province (Yamashiro Ide) and the Noda Jewel River in Mutsu Province (Mutsu Noda no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951181/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Ide Jewel River in Yamashiro Province (Yamashiro Ide no Tamagawa), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers in Various…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956001/image-cartoon-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Ide Jewel River in Yamashiro Province (Yamashiro Ide), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers in the Various Provinces…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010694/image-cartoon-horse-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMountain Roses of Ide (Ide no Yamabuki), from the series A Parodic Six Jewel Rivers (Yatsushi Mu-Tamagawa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613030/image-roses-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Jewel River of Bush Clovers (Hagi no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958400/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Jewel River of Plovers (Chidori no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945502/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Jewel River at Ide (Ide no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950720/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790333/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseThe Jewel River at Ide, from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021248/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12784347/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseNoda Jewel River in Mutsu Province (Mutsu Noda), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers (Mu Tamagawa no uchi)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950030/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNo. 6: Tama River of Koyasan in Kii Province, from the series "Six Jewel Rivers of the Floating World (Ukiyo Mu Tamagawa)"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951163/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258721/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseThe Chofu Jewel River in Musashi Province (Musashi Chofu) and the Noji Jewel River in Omi Province (Omi Noji no Tamagawa)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950477/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Toi Jewel River in Settsu Province (Settsu Toi) and the Koya Jewel River in Kii Province (Kii Koya no Tamagawa), from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951521/image-cartoon-person-moonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe Jewel River at Ide (Ide no Tamagawa), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers in Popular Customs (Fuzoku Mu Tamagawa)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949115/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license