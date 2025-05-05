Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepapercartoonbookpersonartmanplatedrawingSketches From Le Havre. The well dressed gentleman: “- I am leaving for California.” The poorly dressed gentleman: “- That's where I just came from,” plate 239 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin DaumierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 926 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2315 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954296/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseInside a Butcher's Shop in Paris. “Come on my dear..... I know it is tough to sell our beef as cheap as that..... but that's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8992662/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910505/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseMr. Coste noticing that the fish he took out of the water in order to analyse their state of health, end up feeling not well…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8992996/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseA country excursion during the beautiful month of May. “– Courage... Adelaïde it's just another league to go,” plate 308…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8992766/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt The Bar. Meeting point for the true lovers of French sculpture and Bavarian beer, plate 5 from Croquis pris à…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983977/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361979/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseThe Descent of the Courtille in 1855, plate 165 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993252/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseEver since Mr. Babinet had announced that the sun might disappear from one moment to the next, the Parisians are taking all…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043890/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseGeogaphic Scarves. "Look Dodolphe, this is really the last sacrifice I'll do for your education... if you still don't get…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980773/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView license“- I want to go on this ship with you at once, Papa, my nanny said that the deluge will come again, and the only ones who…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985445/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license"The thermometer of the engineer Chevalier was right... at 10 degrees the large rivers as well as the noses have cought a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014543/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook reading, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542490/book-reading-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Despair of the Butcher. “- Just imagine: Anybody can establish himself as a butcher! Ah! There are moments when I feel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023643/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook reading, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579100/book-reading-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseEmperor Nicolas working in his cabinet, plate 94 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985432/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBook reading, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579103/book-reading-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseRobbed! Empty-Pocket Street..., plate 13 from Émotions Parisiens by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991594/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license“- Well, fancy that! I thought that we had just discovered a deserted island or at least a country inhabited by cannibals. -…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988475/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseThe Reappearance of the Tritons of the Sea, plate 412 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971480/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView license“Overloaded! It is going to burst!,” plate 67 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971734/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe New Blockhouses. “- No more rent to pay, Monsieur Vautour... and we are no longer afraid of the janitor..... in our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983029/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseIt Naples. - The Commission of Bastonnades During Their Delicate Job. “- It took a while to convince this one to yell: "LONG…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993202/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThese are the joys of horseback racing, plate 411 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975936/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseResult of the Demolishing of Buildings in Paris. “- After all, this is where I used to live.... and I can't even find my…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993287/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseToo Many Cooks Spoil the Broth, plate 129 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985947/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license