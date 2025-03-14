rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Female Portrait Head by Elizabeth Murray
Save
Edit Image
elizabeth murraywoman facepaperframepersonartdrawingadult
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Woman Watercoloring (possibly a Self Portrait) by Elizabeth Murray
Woman Watercoloring (possibly a Self Portrait) by Elizabeth Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994245/woman-watercoloring-possibly-self-portrait-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Angel Seated by Tomb by Elizabeth Murray
Angel Seated by Tomb by Elizabeth Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013937/angel-seated-tomb-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
Portrait of Selina (Quin) Markham by Elizabeth Murray
Portrait of Selina (Quin) Markham by Elizabeth Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991572/portrait-selina-quin-markham-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Profile of Youth with Curly Hair by Elizabeth Murray
Profile of Youth with Curly Hair by Elizabeth Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013917/profile-youth-with-curly-hair-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Portrait Sketches of Edwin Henry Landseer and Frederick Leighton, with Horsemen by Edwin Henry Landseer
Portrait Sketches of Edwin Henry Landseer and Frederick Leighton, with Horsemen by Edwin Henry Landseer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022226/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Young Woman Painting (possibly a Self Portrait) by Elizabeth Murray
Young Woman Painting (possibly a Self Portrait) by Elizabeth Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989348/young-woman-painting-possibly-self-portrait-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Head by Simeon Solomon
Head by Simeon Solomon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977749/head-simeon-solomonFree Image from public domain license
Editable ripped paper collage, funky design
Editable ripped paper collage, funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8394419/editable-ripped-paper-collage-funky-designView license
Young Woman Inspired While Reading by Elizabeth Murray
Young Woman Inspired While Reading by Elizabeth Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023224/young-woman-inspired-while-reading-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Find balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenis
Find balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView license
Male Head by Henry Tidey
Male Head by Henry Tidey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014084/male-head-henry-tideyFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
Head of a Man by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Head of a Man by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8984838/head-man-jean-baptiste-carpeauxFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Girl Blowing on a Dandelion (recto); Profile Head of a Girl (verso)
Girl Blowing on a Dandelion (recto); Profile Head of a Girl (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013859/girl-blowing-dandelion-recto-profile-head-girl-versoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Mountain Waterfall by Elizabeth Murray
Mountain Waterfall by Elizabeth Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040167/mountain-waterfall-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Pious Women by Odilon Redon
Pious Women by Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8982154/pious-women-odilon-redonFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Queen Anne by Circle of Thomas Forster
Queen Anne by Circle of Thomas Forster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989207/queen-anne-circle-thomas-forsterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
On the way from Val' Oscuro to Nice by Elizabeth Murray
On the way from Val' Oscuro to Nice by Elizabeth Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991872/the-way-from-val-oscuro-nice-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView license
Female Head by Thomas Frye
Female Head by Thomas Frye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024165/female-head-thomas-fryeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border design
Aesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709703/aesthetic-vintage-woman-red-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Medallion Portrait of Mlle de Fontanges by Eugène François Marie Joseph Devéria
Medallion Portrait of Mlle de Fontanges by Eugène François Marie Joseph Devéria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968227/medallion-portrait-mlle-fontanges-eugene-francois-marie-joseph-deveriaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Deathbed Scene by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Deathbed Scene by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979000/deathbed-scene-jean-baptiste-carpeauxFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Mountain Stream with Small Bridge II by Elizabeth Murray
Mountain Stream with Small Bridge II by Elizabeth Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040170/mountain-stream-with-small-bridge-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Study by John Hayter
Study by John Hayter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022334/study-john-hayterFree Image from public domain license