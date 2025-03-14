Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageelizabeth murraywoman facepaperframepersonartdrawingadultFemale Portrait Head by Elizabeth MurrayOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 852 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2130 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseWoman Watercoloring (possibly a Self Portrait) by Elizabeth Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994245/woman-watercoloring-possibly-self-portrait-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseAngel Seated by Tomb by Elizabeth Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013937/angel-seated-tomb-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licensePortrait of Selina (Quin) Markham by Elizabeth Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991572/portrait-selina-quin-markham-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseProfile of Youth with Curly Hair by Elizabeth Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013917/profile-youth-with-curly-hair-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licensePortrait Sketches of Edwin Henry Landseer and Frederick Leighton, with Horsemen by Edwin Henry Landseerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022226/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseYoung Woman Painting (possibly a Self Portrait) by Elizabeth Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989348/young-woman-painting-possibly-self-portrait-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseHead by Simeon Solomonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977749/head-simeon-solomonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ripped paper collage, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8394419/editable-ripped-paper-collage-funky-designView licenseYoung Woman Inspired While Reading by Elizabeth Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023224/young-woman-inspired-while-reading-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseFind balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView licenseMale Head by Henry Tideyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014084/male-head-henry-tideyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseHead of a Man by Jean Baptiste Carpeauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8984838/head-man-jean-baptiste-carpeauxFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseGirl Blowing on a Dandelion (recto); Profile Head of a Girl (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013859/girl-blowing-dandelion-recto-profile-head-girl-versoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseMountain Waterfall by Elizabeth Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040167/mountain-waterfall-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePious Women by Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8982154/pious-women-odilon-redonFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseQueen Anne by Circle of Thomas Forsterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989207/queen-anne-circle-thomas-forsterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseOn the way from Val' Oscuro to Nice by Elizabeth Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991872/the-way-from-val-oscuro-nice-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView licenseFemale Head by Thomas Fryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024165/female-head-thomas-fryeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709703/aesthetic-vintage-woman-red-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseMedallion Portrait of Mlle de Fontanges by Eugène François Marie Joseph Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968227/medallion-portrait-mlle-fontanges-eugene-francois-marie-joseph-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDeathbed Scene by Jean Baptiste Carpeauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979000/deathbed-scene-jean-baptiste-carpeauxFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseMountain Stream with Small Bridge II by Elizabeth Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040170/mountain-stream-with-small-bridge-elizabeth-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseStudy by John Hayterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022334/study-john-hayterFree Image from public domain license