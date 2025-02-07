rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crucifixion by Unknown artist
Save
Edit Image
adultartcrossdrawingframepaperpersonwoman
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Wooded River Landscape with View of Castle by Unknown artist
Wooded River Landscape with View of Castle by Unknown artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000575/wooded-river-landscape-with-view-castle-unknown-artistFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
Judgement of Solomon by Abraham Jansz. van Diepenbeeck
Judgement of Solomon by Abraham Jansz. van Diepenbeeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999174/judgement-solomon-abraham-jansz-van-diepenbeeckFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Saint Paul Rescued from Prison by an Angel by Unknown artist
Saint Paul Rescued from Prison by an Angel by Unknown artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8976061/saint-paul-rescued-from-prison-angel-unknown-artistFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Fighting Warriors by Unknown Mantovan
Fighting Warriors by Unknown Mantovan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987330/fighting-warriors-unknown-mantovanFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Design for Monument with Britannia and Neptune by John Bacon, the elder
Design for Monument with Britannia and Neptune by John Bacon, the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968644/design-for-monument-with-britannia-and-neptune-john-bacon-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Martyrdom of Saint Bartholomew by Unknown artist
Martyrdom of Saint Bartholomew by Unknown artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033388/martyrdom-saint-bartholomew-unknown-artistFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mythological Scene by Follower of Pietro da Cortona
Mythological Scene by Follower of Pietro da Cortona
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996880/mythological-scene-follower-pietro-cortonaFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Holy Family by Bartolomeo Schedoni
Holy Family by Bartolomeo Schedoni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980853/holy-family-bartolomeo-schedoniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black mobile wallpaper, editable gold frame design
Vintage woman black mobile wallpaper, editable gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706421/vintage-woman-black-mobile-wallpaper-editable-gold-frame-designView license
Martyrdom of a Saint by Unknown Italian
Martyrdom of a Saint by Unknown Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041959/martyrdom-saint-unknown-italianFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue mobile wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue mobile wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709840/gold-frame-blue-mobile-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Madonna and Child Appearing to Male Saint by Ciro Ferri
Madonna and Child Appearing to Male Saint by Ciro Ferri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017310/madonna-and-child-appearing-male-saint-ciro-ferriFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait png, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait png, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588880/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-png-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Mark the Evangelist by Marten de Vos
Saint Mark the Evangelist by Marten de Vos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033490/saint-mark-the-evangelist-marten-vosFree Image from public domain license
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView license
Saint Joseph with the Child Jesus in his Carpentry Shop by Pietro della Vecchia
Saint Joseph with the Child Jesus in his Carpentry Shop by Pietro della Vecchia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024597/saint-joseph-with-the-child-jesus-his-carpentry-shop-pietro-della-vecchiaFree Image from public domain license
Girl power Instagram post template, editable text
Girl power Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471234/girl-power-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three Youths in Prayer by Orazio Samacchini
Three Youths in Prayer by Orazio Samacchini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8981834/three-youths-prayer-orazio-samacchiniFree Image from public domain license
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView license
St. John with the Lamb by Aert Claesz
St. John with the Lamb by Aert Claesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016930/st-john-with-the-lamb-aert-claeszFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic education collage remix, editable instant photo frame design
Aesthetic education collage remix, editable instant photo frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219541/aesthetic-education-collage-remix-editable-instant-photo-frame-designView license
Funerary Monument by Francesco Bartolozzi
Funerary Monument by Francesco Bartolozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021818/funerary-monument-francesco-bartolozziFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Beata Humbelina with Crucifix by Johann Christoph Lischka
Beata Humbelina with Crucifix by Johann Christoph Lischka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000216/beata-humbelina-with-crucifix-johann-christoph-lischkaFree Image from public domain license
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView license
Design for Title page: Clio Taking Dictation from Minerva by Gerard de Lairesse
Design for Title page: Clio Taking Dictation from Minerva by Gerard de Lairesse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999167/design-for-title-page-clio-taking-dictation-from-minerva-gerard-lairesseFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template
Helpline poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685993/helpline-poster-templateView license
Christ Giving Communion (The Institution of the Eucharist) by Domenico Mondo
Christ Giving Communion (The Institution of the Eucharist) by Domenico Mondo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013872/christ-giving-communion-the-institution-the-eucharist-domenico-mondoFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
Sleeping Figure by Unknown artist
Sleeping Figure by Unknown artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996491/sleeping-figure-unknown-artistFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Presentation of the Virgin by School of Peter Paul Rubens
Presentation of the Virgin by School of Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001978/presentation-the-virgin-school-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license