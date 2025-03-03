Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagegiuseppe grisonipaperpatternartwatercolorwalldrawingpaintingAquamarine Urn by Giuseppe GrisoniOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1013 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2533 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAbstract art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStone Urn by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998606/stone-urn-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseBeige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840137/beige-wrinkled-paper-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView licenseAgate Covered Bowl by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041864/agate-covered-bowl-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDouble Handled Urn by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018123/double-handled-urn-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699021/art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarbleized Bowl with Cover by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017019/marbleized-bowl-with-cover-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982251/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licenseLapis Covered Dish on Stand by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998511/lapis-covered-dish-stand-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789458/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseMonumental Jewelled Vase by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017372/monumental-jewelled-vase-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982245/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licenseJasper Covered Dish by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998352/jasper-covered-dish-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713985/graphic-design-poster-templateView licenseStone Ewer with Ornate Handle by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998011/stone-ewer-with-ornate-handle-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseShark week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467494/shark-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEx Egiata by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038393/egiata-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436683/canvas-frame-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseAgate Bowl by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024687/agate-bowl-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract shape sticker, aesthetic journal collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840426/abstract-shape-sticker-aesthetic-journal-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseJewelled Bowl in the Treasury of San Marco, Venice by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986213/jewelled-bowl-the-treasury-san-marco-venice-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseUrban lifestyle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713987/urban-lifestyle-poster-templateView licenseFluted Bowl with Jewelled Base by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000083/fluted-bowl-with-jewelled-base-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic pastel sky mobile wallpaper, abstract border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9150709/aesthetic-pastel-sky-mobile-wallpaper-abstract-border-editable-designView licenseSketch of Jewelled Antique Bust in the Medici Collection, Florence by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8997773/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseColor Theory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542786/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAgate Bowl by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044427/agate-bowl-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, flower photo, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView licenseStone Basin by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024541/stone-basin-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseArt class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542800/art-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIrregular Green Stone Basin by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017267/irregular-green-stone-basin-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseOff-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView licenseTwo Fluted Bowls, One on Base by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017016/two-fluted-bowls-one-base-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072841/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseOverview of Oval Shell Stone by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8997750/overview-oval-shell-stone-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388760/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorView licenseAgate Head of Cleopatra by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995505/agate-head-cleopatra-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePurple Shell on a Stand by Giuseppe Grisonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024289/purple-shell-stand-giuseppe-grisoniFree Image from public domain license