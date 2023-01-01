https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049004Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStar Map of the Northern Starry Sky collage element psd, vintage artwork by Carel Allard, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9049004View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1508 x 1508 px | 300 dpi | 19.53 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1508 x 1508 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Star Map of the Northern Starry Sky collage element psd, vintage artwork by Carel Allard, remixed by rawpixelMore