Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingadultpaintingThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III and his attendant making cermonial rounds at New Year's by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 535 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1338 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Shirabyoshi Hisakata of Miyako Kujo (Sandai-me Segawa Kikunojo no Miyako Kujo no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020809/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shunkо̄https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010472/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-iii-unidentified-role-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II by Torii Kiyomitsu I (Publisher)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956230/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-torii-kiyomitsu-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Spirit of Joro-gumo (Harlot Spider) Disguised as the Maiko Tsumagiku (?), in the Play…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019751/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Female Fox-Fairy Otatsu-gitsune Disguised as Shizuka Gozen in the Play Kogane Saku Date…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011300/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020983/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-iii-unidentified-role-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Courtesan Takamura of Onoteruya (?) in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no Kuromushi (?)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011146/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III in Private Life, Standing in a Snow-Covered Garden by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950264/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Kojoro-gitsune Disguised as the Florist Okiku in the Play Mure Takamatsu Yuki no Shirahata…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952002/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Onami Disguised as the Dragon Princess in the Play Saki Masuya Ume no Kachidoki, Performed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946008/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949010/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-iii-unidentified-role-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951278/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-iii-unidentified-role-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as a Shirabyoshi Dancer in Musume Dojo-ji in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020337/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563281/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Yamauba in the Play Otokoyama Furisode Genji, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Eleventh…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951273/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as Shizuka Gozen (?) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956047/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-shizuka-gozen-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946207/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with Parasol background, Claude Monet's vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703074/png-acrylic-paint-adult-apparelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Kumenosuke in the Play Keisei Natori Soga, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Second…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031007/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat collage art on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135985/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-collage-art-transparent-backgroundView licenseActor Segawa Kikunojô III as a Shirabyôshi Dancer in “The Maiden at Dôjô Temple” (“Musume Dôjô-ji”) by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948629/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as Yamabuki, the sister of Hata Rokurozaemon, in the play "Shikai Nami Yawaragi Taiheiki,"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946292/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715463/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949854/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license