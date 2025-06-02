Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageancient map drawingcypruspen ink illustrationancient mapmap paintingcartoonpaperpersonAllegory with the Map of Cyprus by Charles SimonneauOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 888 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2219 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHistorical tours Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953125/historical-tours-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Geographer, Wife, and Child by James Thornhillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052913/portrait-geographer-wife-and-child-james-thornhillFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948296/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOriental Riders by Charles Parrocelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017243/oriental-riders-charles-parrocelFree Image from public domain licenseEurope travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769903/europe-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAllegory of History by Unknown artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041871/allegory-history-unknown-artistFree Image from public domain licenseTravel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766572/travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sacrifice at Lystra by School of Charles Le Brunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999955/the-sacrifice-lystra-school-charles-brunFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView licenseStanding Warrior with Shield by Stefano della Bellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995445/standing-warrior-with-shield-stefano-della-bellaFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation group Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910240/meditation-group-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKnights on Horseback by Charles Parrocelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999084/knights-horseback-charles-parrocelFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933785/ballerina-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoman Ruins by Circle of Bartholomeus Breenberghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8997034/roman-ruins-circle-bartholomeus-breenberghFree Image from public domain licenseCyprus travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911827/cyprus-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLord Salisbury Addressing a Meeting by Charles Samuel Keenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023461/lord-salisbury-addressing-meeting-charles-samuel-keeneFree Image from public domain licenseKid's coloring sheet mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13185164/kids-coloring-sheet-mockup-editable-designView licenseRuin by Follower of Jan Bothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044331/ruin-follower-jan-bothFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571504/spring-collection-poster-templateView licenseOrnamental Decoration by Charles Errard, IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001613/ornamental-decoration-charles-errardFree Image from public domain licenseCyprus travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911824/cyprus-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLandscape with Barnstable, Seated Woman, and Child by School of Abraham Bloemaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996673/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese calligraphy paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView licenseView of the Famous Chestnut Tree of Mount Etna, called Centum Cavalli by Claude-Louis Chatelethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015855/image-paper-plant-frameFree Image from public domain licenseNow serving brunch poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793626/now-serving-brunch-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFormal Garden with Fountain in Foreground by Bernard Picarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038427/formal-garden-with-fountain-foreground-bernard-picartFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseSoldier on Galloping Horse by Stefano della Bellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983252/soldier-galloping-horse-stefano-della-bellaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic marble microphone, hand holdinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8514146/aesthetic-marble-microphone-hand-holdingView licenseFragment of a Composition with People Gesturing and Horses in the Background by Perino del Vagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979807/image-paper-cartoon-horsesFree Image from public domain licenseEducation 3D holographic background, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187953/education-holographic-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView licenseAdam and Eve in Paradise by Giovanni Battista Ciprianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017037/adam-and-eve-paradise-giovanni-battista-ciprianiFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and 'Unwritten Chronicles' text social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788610/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseProject for the Ceiling of the Salle de Spectacle de Besancon by Claude Nicolas Ledouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967972/image-paper-frame-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHiring & recruitment poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064876/hiring-recruitment-poster-templateView licenseLandscape with an Old Castle by Michel Ange Houassehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985778/landscape-with-old-castle-michel-ange-houasseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage letters aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791248/vintage-letters-aesthetic-remixView licenseInterior of Domed Church by James Gandonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014562/interior-domed-church-james-gandonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage architecture illustrations Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447473/vintage-architecture-illustrations-pinterest-bannerView licenseKing Henry of France and Saint Bernard of Clairvaux by Johann Christoph Lischkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972098/king-henry-france-and-saint-bernard-clairvaux-johann-christoph-lischkaFree Image from public domain license