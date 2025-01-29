Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageborderwoodpatternpersonartgreenornamentitalyPortion of a Longer Hanging BorderOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 217 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 543 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseFragment from a Borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004117/fragment-from-borderFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542059/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseFragment from a Borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004155/fragment-from-borderFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseFragment from a Borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001261/fragment-from-borderFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseTable Frontalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025263/table-frontalFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePanel (For a Bedcover)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026691/panel-for-bedcoverFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseIntricate floral vintage textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001308/borderFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseOne-half of a Bedspreadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036819/one-half-bedspreadFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseIntricate vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002495/borderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515709/editable-vintage-notepaper-border-backgroundView licenseValance (For Bed)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025306/valance-for-bedFree Image from public domain licenseItaly poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762964/italy-poster-template-editable-designView licenseChair Seathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025237/chair-seatFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBorderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025571/borderFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseIntricate vintage floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006172/borderFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseChair Seathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005938/chair-seatFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMedieval textile lion patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003590/borderFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538639/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView licenseVintage floral tapestry patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002433/borderFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542268/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView licenseIntricate ancient textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001422/borderFree Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793000/italian-food-menu-template-editable-designView licenseIntricate vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001698/borderFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564789/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseFire Fanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004814/fire-fansFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003057/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575921/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseSquarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052630/squareFree Image from public domain license