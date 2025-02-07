Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelast supperpaperframepersonartdrawingpaintingarchitectureThe Last Supper by Pieter de GrebberOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2392 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237497/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseLast Supper by Albrecht Schmid, of Augsburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022705/last-supper-albrecht-schmid-augsburgFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMilitary Hero Honoring Personification of Rome by Style of Giuseppe Passerihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016557/military-hero-honoring-personification-rome-style-giuseppe-passeriFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSketches of Head, Hands, Shoulder, and Feet by Style of Agostino Masuccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049732/sketches-head-hands-shoulder-and-feet-style-agostino-masucciFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseHercules and Iole by Annibale Carraccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972210/hercules-and-iole-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseMercury and Argus by Camillo Procaccinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000474/mercury-and-argus-camillo-procacciniFree Image from public domain licenseThe last supper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView licenseStatue of Louis XIV by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038557/statue-louis-xiv-jean-baptiste-lemoyneFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272971/christian-community-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseDeposition, with Saint Francis of Assisi and Another Male Saint (Stephen?) by Simone de Magistrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995171/image-paper-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272910/christian-community-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseFlagellation of Christ by Follower of Giuseppe Cesarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980994/flagellation-christ-follower-giuseppe-cesariFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272895/last-supper-history-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Preaching to Heathens by Style of Charles Joseph Natoirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033410/saint-preaching-heathens-style-charles-joseph-natoireFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908005/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFemale Head in Profile to Right by Carlo Cignanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985138/female-head-profile-right-carlo-cignaniFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272944/last-supper-history-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudy for Priest Bearing Crozier by Eustache Le Sueurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040655/study-for-priest-bearing-crozier-eustache-sueurFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272614/charity-gala-dinner-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseKneeling Woman by François Verdierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8997006/kneeling-woman-francois-verdierFree Image from public domain licenseSecrets of the Last Supper blog banner template, original art illustration from Leonardo da Vinci, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23118684/png-jesus-peopleView licenseSaint Jerome by Jusepe de Riberahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049597/saint-jerome-jusepe-riberaFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272540/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAngel with Lyre by Moncayo Pignatellyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703953/angel-with-lyre-moncayo-pignatellyFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258665/christian-community-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePortrait of H. W. Schweieckhardt by Pieter Gaalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991272/portrait-schweieckhardt-pieter-gaalFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258675/last-supper-history-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseFortitude (or Strength) Flanked by Two Satyrs by Veronese (Paolo Caliari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971257/fortitude-or-strength-flanked-two-satyrs-veronese-paolo-caliariFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258677/last-supper-history-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFemale Head by C. Robinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993402/female-head-robinsonFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272824/charity-gala-dinner-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseBust of Blind Homer by Unknown. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16405775/bust-blind-homer-unknown-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258674/last-supper-history-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseBust of Blind Homer by Unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044358/bust-blind-homer-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258666/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePenitent Magdalene by Sebastiano Concahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049324/penitent-magdalene-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license