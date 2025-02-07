rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Last Supper by Pieter de Grebber
Save
Edit Image
last supperpaperframepersonartdrawingpaintingarchitecture
Ripped paper png mockup element, Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237497/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView license
Last Supper by Albrecht Schmid, of Augsburg
Last Supper by Albrecht Schmid, of Augsburg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022705/last-supper-albrecht-schmid-augsburgFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Military Hero Honoring Personification of Rome by Style of Giuseppe Passeri
Military Hero Honoring Personification of Rome by Style of Giuseppe Passeri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016557/military-hero-honoring-personification-rome-style-giuseppe-passeriFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sketches of Head, Hands, Shoulder, and Feet by Style of Agostino Masucci
Sketches of Head, Hands, Shoulder, and Feet by Style of Agostino Masucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049732/sketches-head-hands-shoulder-and-feet-style-agostino-masucciFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Hercules and Iole by Annibale Carracci
Hercules and Iole by Annibale Carracci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972210/hercules-and-iole-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain license
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Mercury and Argus by Camillo Procaccini
Mercury and Argus by Camillo Procaccini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000474/mercury-and-argus-camillo-procacciniFree Image from public domain license
The last supper Instagram post template
The last supper Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView license
Statue of Louis XIV by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, II
Statue of Louis XIV by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038557/statue-louis-xiv-jean-baptiste-lemoyneFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Christian community Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272971/christian-community-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Deposition, with Saint Francis of Assisi and Another Male Saint (Stephen?) by Simone de Magistris
Deposition, with Saint Francis of Assisi and Another Male Saint (Stephen?) by Simone de Magistris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995171/image-paper-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Christian community email header template, editable design
Christian community email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272910/christian-community-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Flagellation of Christ by Follower of Giuseppe Cesari
Flagellation of Christ by Follower of Giuseppe Cesari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980994/flagellation-christ-follower-giuseppe-cesariFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history email header template, editable design
Last supper history email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272895/last-supper-history-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Saint Preaching to Heathens by Style of Charles Joseph Natoire
Saint Preaching to Heathens by Style of Charles Joseph Natoire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033410/saint-preaching-heathens-style-charles-joseph-natoireFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history poster template, editable text and design
Last supper history poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908005/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Female Head in Profile to Right by Carlo Cignani
Female Head in Profile to Right by Carlo Cignani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985138/female-head-profile-right-carlo-cignaniFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Last supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272944/last-supper-history-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Study for Priest Bearing Crozier by Eustache Le Sueur
Study for Priest Bearing Crozier by Eustache Le Sueur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040655/study-for-priest-bearing-crozier-eustache-sueurFree Image from public domain license
Charity gala dinner flyer template, editable text & design
Charity gala dinner flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272614/charity-gala-dinner-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Kneeling Woman by François Verdier
Kneeling Woman by François Verdier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8997006/kneeling-woman-francois-verdierFree Image from public domain license
Secrets of the Last Supper blog banner template, original art illustration from Leonardo da Vinci, editable text and design
Secrets of the Last Supper blog banner template, original art illustration from Leonardo da Vinci, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23118684/png-jesus-peopleView license
Saint Jerome by Jusepe de Ribera
Saint Jerome by Jusepe de Ribera
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049597/saint-jerome-jusepe-riberaFree Image from public domain license
Charity gala dinner poster template, editable text & design
Charity gala dinner poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272540/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Angel with Lyre by Moncayo Pignatelly
Angel with Lyre by Moncayo Pignatelly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703953/angel-with-lyre-moncayo-pignatellyFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Christian community Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258665/christian-community-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of H. W. Schweieckhardt by Pieter Gaal
Portrait of H. W. Schweieckhardt by Pieter Gaal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991272/portrait-schweieckhardt-pieter-gaalFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Last supper history Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258675/last-supper-history-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Fortitude (or Strength) Flanked by Two Satyrs by Veronese (Paolo Caliari)
Fortitude (or Strength) Flanked by Two Satyrs by Veronese (Paolo Caliari)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971257/fortitude-or-strength-flanked-two-satyrs-veronese-paolo-caliariFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history Instagram story template, editable social media design
Last supper history Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258677/last-supper-history-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Female Head by C. Robinson
Female Head by C. Robinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993402/female-head-robinsonFree Image from public domain license
Charity gala dinner email header template, editable design
Charity gala dinner email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272824/charity-gala-dinner-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Bust of Blind Homer by Unknown. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Bust of Blind Homer by Unknown. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16405775/bust-blind-homer-unknown-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history blog banner template, editable text & design
Last supper history blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258674/last-supper-history-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Bust of Blind Homer by Unknown
Bust of Blind Homer by Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044358/bust-blind-homer-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram story template, editable social media design
Christian community Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258666/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Penitent Magdalene by Sebastiano Conca
Penitent Magdalene by Sebastiano Conca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049324/penitent-magdalene-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license