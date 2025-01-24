Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepanel purple pinkpinkpanel patternweave motifsroseflowerplantfabricVintage floral pattern eleganceOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2094 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseTextured floral vertical patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036376/panelFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseVintage green textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004303/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePerfume poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13506801/perfume-poster-templateView licenseVintage pastoral textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000572/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseIntricate vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000992/panelFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseOrnate vintage floral tapestry designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027421/panelFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseVintage green floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035029/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseVintage ornate textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018609/panelFree Image from public domain licenseRose stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417968/rose-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseOrnate floral damask patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037650/coverFree Image from public domain licenseCute daisy flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778730/cute-daisy-flower-backgroundView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037589/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769854/rose-fragrance-instagram-story-templateView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004111/panelFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769856/rose-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licensePanel (Intended as Dress Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002455/panel-intended-dress-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseTulip flower border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779434/tulip-flower-border-backgroundView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027215/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePink flower vase backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8502707/pink-flower-vase-backgroundView licenseIntricate floral textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004710/panelFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769867/rose-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView licenseOrnate red damask textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005785/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePink rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217205/pink-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseTowelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033562/towelFree Image from public domain licensePink flower vase backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8502846/pink-flower-vase-backgroundView licenseElegant blue and gold patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025602/panelFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseOrnate floral tapestry designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036225/panelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseElegant floral embroidered fabrichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027049/copeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseIntricate floral brocade textile design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019001/chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseElegant vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035476/fragmentFree Image from public domain license