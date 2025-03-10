Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageembroiderylace pinkfloral motifspink interiorsribbonribbon flowerfloral motif embroiderypink leavesLength of Woven SilkOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 696 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1741 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLess think, more pink, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611925/less-think-more-pink-editable-customizable-designView licenseLength of Woven Silkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003840/length-woven-silkFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery crafted leaf frame, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418278/embroidery-crafted-leaf-frame-editable-design-element-setView licenseMohnköpfe (Poppyheads) (Dress or Furnishing Fabric) by Koloman (Kolo) Moser (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000449/image-paper-aesthetic-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery crafted leaf frame, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418427/embroidery-crafted-leaf-frame-editable-design-element-setView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003649/panelFree Image from public domain licenseYour heart is beautiful, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22461142/your-heart-beautiful-editable-customizable-designView licenseLength of Dress or Furnishing Fabrichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006934/length-dress-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseExclusive collection, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22542266/exclusive-collection-editable-customizable-designView licenseLength of Woven Silk by Unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052562/length-woven-silk-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post template, editable summer designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18830641/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView licensePanel (Dress Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028155/panel-dress-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253532/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView licensePanel (Dress Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037591/panel-dress-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseCircle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900292/circle-flowers-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseElegant floral textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049132/panelFree Image from public domain licenseIndian wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281434/indian-wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseKennet, Curtain from the Parlor of John J. Glessner House, Chicago by William Morris (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018017/image-texture-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187548/aesthetic-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseElegant floral pattern fabrichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036994/panelFree Image from public domain licensePositive quote, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22403573/positive-quote-editable-customizable-designView licenseOrnate red damask patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702357/panelFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418753/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseOrnate traditional embroidered garmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003068/dalmaticFree Image from public domain licenseCircle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895733/circle-flowers-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005988/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable autumn flower embroidery design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322391/editable-autumn-flower-embroidery-design-element-setView licensePanel by Imitator of Jacques Courtoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025375/panel-imitator-jacques-courtoisFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery peachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996519/embroidery-peachView licenseIntricate floral pattern textilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018924/panelFree Image from public domain licensePressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037587/panelFree Image from public domain licenseBlack coquette, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418006/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView licenseVintage floral embroidered textile arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026243/panelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable autumn flower embroidery design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322423/editable-autumn-flower-embroidery-design-element-setView licenseVintage floral patterned fabrichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026221/panelFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418610/embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseElegant floral embroidered textilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004300/panelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scrapbook collage with love, happy, and pink themes. Love and happy vibes, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408107/image-background-stars-heartView licenseOrnate floral embroidered vestmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053173/chasubleFree Image from public domain license