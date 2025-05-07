Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpaperpersonartdrawingadultwomanpaintingPapal Audience by Domenico PozziOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 701 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1752 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCrucifixion of Saint Andrew by Domenico Pozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000943/crucifixion-saint-andrew-domenico-pozziFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseDoubting Thomas (Spandrel Design) by Domenico Pozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999270/doubting-thomas-spandrel-design-domenico-pozziFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseAllegory of Abundance (Sketch for a Ceiling Painting) by Domenico Pozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000206/allegory-abundance-sketch-for-ceiling-painting-domenico-pozziFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's society Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118061/womens-society-instagram-story-templateView licenseChrist Giving Communion (The Institution of the Eucharist) by Domenico Mondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013872/christ-giving-communion-the-institution-the-eucharist-domenico-mondoFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseDescent Into Limbo by Style of Domenico Maria Canutihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040415/descent-into-limbo-style-domenico-maria-canutiFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint John by Fortunato Durantihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021939/madonna-and-child-with-saint-john-fortunato-durantiFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseHoly Family with Saint Anne and Infant Saint John the Baptist by Domenico Piolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980258/holy-family-with-saint-anne-and-infant-saint-john-the-baptist-domenico-piolaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseJesus in the House of Jairus by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974913/jesus-the-house-jairus-giovanni-domenico-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, François Boucher's Allegory of Music transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238935/png-allegory-music-children-customizableView licenseAssumption of the Virgin by Domenico Piolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983557/assumption-the-virgin-domenico-piolaFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454130/art-gallery-poster-templateView licenseSaint Jerome by Domenico Piolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016906/saint-jerome-domenico-piolaFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage woman on swing illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253954/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseMassacre of the Innocents by Domenico Piolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980006/massacre-the-innocents-domenico-piolaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSacrifice of Isaac (recto); Figure Sketches (verso) by Domenico Piolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016890/sacrifice-isaac-recto-figure-sketches-verso-domenico-piolaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint Anthony of Padua by Giovanni Battista Pittoni, the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998653/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062239/vintage-woman-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseMadonna and Child in Glory, with Three Male Saints Below by Francesco Vannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000672/madonna-and-child-glory-with-three-male-saints-below-francesco-vanniFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman with ripped paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492663/aesthetic-woman-with-ripped-paperView licenseAdoration of the Magi by Benedetto Caliarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980280/adoration-the-magi-benedetto-caliariFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseStudy for Pope Innocent III Establishing the Franciscan Order by Francesco Allegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995063/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseVision of Saint Dominic by Domenico Piolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000124/vision-saint-dominic-domenico-piolaFree Image from public domain licenseGrowth Investing, woman invest in stocks collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784881/growth-investing-woman-invest-stocks-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseJudgement of Solomon by Abraham Jansz. van Diepenbeeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999174/judgement-solomon-abraham-jansz-van-diepenbeeckFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseApotheosis of a Hero by Domenico Mondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022658/apotheosis-hero-domenico-mondoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTriumph of Amphitrite by François Verdierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974435/triumph-amphitrite-francois-verdierFree Image from public domain license