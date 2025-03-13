Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefloral wreathestherpaperroseflowerplantpatternpersonUntitled Valentine (Two Putti in a Wreath) by Esther HowlandOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 827 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2067 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable floral oval frame, collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971397/editable-floral-oval-frame-collage-remixView licenseUntitled Valentine (Two Putti in a Wreath) by Esther Howlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049700/untitled-valentine-two-putti-wreath-esther-howlandFree Image from public domain licenseFloral oval frame png element, editable geometric shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980167/floral-oval-frame-png-element-editable-geometric-shapeView licenseUntitled Valentine (Putti on Blue Ground)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969107/untitled-valentine-putti-blue-groundFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame, editable botanical oval badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830061/floral-frame-editable-botanical-oval-badgeView licenseUntitled Valentine (Three Hearts) by Berlin and Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985350/untitled-valentine-three-hearts-berlin-and-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseColorful floral frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337034/colorful-floral-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseUntitled Valentine (Antique Couple with Putti) by Thomas Woodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023143/untitled-valentine-antique-couple-with-putti-thomas-woodFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral wreath frame, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13643373/aesthetic-floral-wreath-frame-editable-design-element-setView licenseUntitled Valentine (Reclining Couple with Putti) by Berlin and Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032638/untitled-valentine-reclining-couple-with-putti-berlin-and-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral round frame png element, editable botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495529/floral-round-frame-png-element-editable-botanical-illustration-designView licenseUntitled Valentine (Couple in the Country)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993468/untitled-valentine-couple-the-countryFree Image from public domain licenseFloral round frame, editable botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336442/floral-round-frame-editable-botanical-illustration-designView licenseUntitled Valentine (Woman in Garden)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014034/untitled-valentine-woman-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame png element, botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495403/editable-floral-round-frame-png-element-botanical-illustration-designView licenseUntitled Valentine (Flowers on Green Background)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993155/untitled-valentine-flowers-green-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517611/music-art-festival-poster-templateView licenseDear to Memory (valentine) by C. Langhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015216/dear-memory-valentine-langFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495413/editable-floral-round-frame-botanical-illustration-designView licenseUntitled Valentine (Cupid with Garland) by John Windsorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023846/untitled-valentine-cupid-with-garland-john-windsorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral hexagon frame, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453310/editable-floral-hexagon-frame-botanical-illustrationView licenseUntitled Valentine (Three Hearts) by Berlin and Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051206/untitled-valentine-three-hearts-berlin-and-jonesFree Image from public domain licensePink rose frame, editable floral oval badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831254/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-oval-badgeView licenseMy Heart Beats Fondly (Valentine) by Joseph Addenbrookehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983401/heart-beats-fondly-valentine-joseph-addenbrookeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral round badge, editable botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486477/floral-round-badge-editable-botanical-illustration-designView licenseUntitled Valentine (Flowers)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989240/untitled-valentine-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseFloral round badge, editable botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495504/floral-round-badge-editable-botanical-illustration-designView licenseUntitled Valentine (Flowers and Bird)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054188/untitled-valentine-flowers-and-birdFree Image from public domain licenseColorful floral frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337052/colorful-floral-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseUntitled Valentine (Boy and Girl with Basket) by Thomas Woodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993812/untitled-valentine-boy-and-girl-with-basket-thomas-woodFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336439/editable-floral-round-frame-botanical-illustration-designView licenseUntitled Valentine (Country Couples) by Berlin and Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993100/untitled-valentine-country-couples-berlin-and-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral round badge, editable botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337009/floral-round-badge-editable-botanical-illustration-designView licenseLook at My Beloved (valentine)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994122/look-beloved-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseFloral round frame, editable botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486661/floral-round-frame-editable-botanical-illustration-designView licenseUntitled Valentine (Gold Flowers in a Wreath) by Thomas Woodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993871/untitled-valentine-gold-flowers-wreath-thomas-woodFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral badge png element, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495435/editable-floral-badge-png-element-botanical-illustrationView licenseUntitled Valentine (Antique Figures and Birds) by John Windsorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044108/untitled-valentine-antique-figures-and-birds-john-windsorFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral wreath frame, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13641516/aesthetic-floral-wreath-frame-editable-design-element-setView licenseUntitled Valentine (Large Purple and Yellow Flowers) by Dobbs Kiddhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988316/untitled-valentine-large-purple-and-yellow-flowers-dobbs-kiddFree Image from public domain license