Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefashion shoepeasant girlpeasant boyprint architecturepeasant paintingcartoonpaperpatternSketches of Peasants in Boulogne by Frederick Christian LewisOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 874 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2185 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro collage of kids reading with chess pieces, vintage style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318536/retro-collage-kids-reading-with-chess-pieces-vintage-style-editable-designView licenseSketch of Seated Woman in Peasant Costume by John Frederick Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013922/sketch-seated-woman-peasant-costume-john-frederick-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555510/ballerina-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSketches of Fishermen and Children at Hastings by George Robert Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040380/sketches-fishermen-and-children-hastings-george-robert-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseEmbrace diversity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639985/embrace-diversity-instagram-post-templateView licensePoliceman and Boy by John Leechhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022957/policeman-and-boy-john-leechFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView licensePortrait of Mary, Countess of Wilton by Frederick Christian Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022459/portrait-mary-countess-wilton-frederick-christian-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity on university campus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639527/diversity-university-campus-instagram-post-templateView licenseFour Peasants by Augustus Wall Callcotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968030/four-peasants-augustus-wall-callcottFree Image from public domain licensePurple sneakers mockup, street fashion, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698444/purple-sneakers-mockup-street-fashion-editable-designView licenseDonna Inez. by Frederick Christian Lewis Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260164/donna-inez-frederick-christian-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseGrief therapy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514816/grief-therapy-poster-templateView licenseHaymakers in a Field border, vintage illustration by George Robert Lewis, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16774003/vector-border-grass-plantView licenseKid's shoes mockup, boy fashion editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058479/kids-shoes-mockup-boy-fashion-editable-designView licenseHaymakers in a Field border, vintage illustration by George Robert Lewis. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520633/image-border-people-artView licenseGrief therapy Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514817/grief-therapy-facebook-story-templateView licenseGirl in Peasant Dress (recto); Sheet of Sketches: Women and Girls (verso) by Karel Vitezslav Masekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996306/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551976/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHaymakers in a Field (1782-1871), vintage illustration by George Robert Lewis. Original public domain image from Yale Center…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11068393/image-person-art-grassFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513105/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHaymakers in a Field border psd, vintage illustration by George Robert Lewis. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520632/psd-dog-border-peopleView licenseGrief therapy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13290866/grief-therapy-instagram-post-templateView licenseLet Sordid Mortals Search for Wealth (valentine)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988810/let-sordid-mortals-search-for-wealth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13290853/music-band-instagram-post-templateView licensePeasants by Ferdinand Ferdinandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991869/peasants-ferdinand-ferdinandFree Image from public domain licenseGrief therapy blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514818/grief-therapy-blog-banner-templateView licenseDeath by Langluméhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991780/death-langlumeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseWoman in Native Costume with Boy on Road by Bartolomeo Pinellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989682/woman-native-costume-with-boy-road-bartolomeo-pinelliFree Image from public domain licenseSchool open house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513114/school-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Basket Seller by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967479/the-basket-seller-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseConducter, 'Now Marm! Wait-Chapel or Mile Hend-only a by John Leechhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032029/conducter-now-marm-wait-chapel-mile-hend-only-john-leechFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Cobbler by A. Faslin[k]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967103/the-cobbler-faslinkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseMale Nude and Other Figures by John Hamilton Mortimerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024127/male-nude-and-other-figures-john-hamilton-mortimerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseGreat Holiday in Mr. Punch's Park by John Leechhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989086/great-holiday-mr-punchs-park-john-leechFree Image from public domain license