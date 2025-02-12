Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebook pagecook offcartoonpaperbookpatternpersonartScarcity of Domestic Services, or Every Family Their Own Cooks!!! from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George CruikshankOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 767 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1918 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpaghetti recipe Pinterest pin template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8367022/spaghetti-recipe-pinterest-pin-template-cute-editable-designView licenseSeptember from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991137/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePasta recipe Pinterest pin template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8360158/pasta-recipe-pinterest-pin-template-cute-editable-designView licenseJanuary from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991108/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFood recipe Pinterest pin template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8343682/food-recipe-pinterest-pin-template-cute-editable-designView licenseAquarius - Jolly Young Watermen from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8990930/image-paper-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseRecipe card Pinterest pin template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8350986/recipe-card-pinterest-pin-template-cute-editable-designView licenseAdvice "To Those About to Marry" - Buy Cheap Furniture from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032866/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseRecipe card Pinterest pin template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8362671/recipe-card-pinterest-pin-template-cute-editable-designView licenseJanuary – "Hard Frost" from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8990829/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFood recipe Pinterest pin template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8353404/food-recipe-pinterest-pin-template-cute-editable-designView licenseThe Sick Goose and the Council of Health from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989057/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFood recipe Pinterest pin template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8354467/food-recipe-pinterest-pin-template-cute-editable-designView licenseWhere Can the Police Be? from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991530/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licensePasta recipe Pinterest pin template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8364904/pasta-recipe-pinterest-pin-template-cute-editable-designView licenseSeptember – Cockney Sportsmen from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8990773/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFood recipe Pinterest pin template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8369890/food-recipe-pinterest-pin-template-cute-editable-designView licenseMay from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991077/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlank cook book page, baking table, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686005/blank-cook-book-page-baking-table-editable-remixView licenseLibra - Striking the Balance from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991472/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable open book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099083/editable-open-book-mockup-designView license"My Wife is a Woman of Mind" from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979977/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496838/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView licenseGemini - Odd Fellows from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991510/image-dog-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseOpen sketchbook pages mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895252/open-sketchbook-pages-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseShow of Hands For a Liberal Candidate from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991525/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlank cook book page, baking table, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685370/blank-cook-book-page-baking-table-editable-remixView licenseSeptember – "Michaelmas Day" from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991450/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book mockup on table, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917263/open-book-mockup-table-editable-designView licenseThe Spring Quarter from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991168/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book pages mockup, realistic journalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7670106/open-book-pages-mockup-realistic-journalView licenseQuarter Day from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991519/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956956/sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDog Days - Legislation Going to the Dogs from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8990593/image-dogs-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaking cookbook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099893/baking-cookbook-mockup-editable-designView licenseWhat It Must Come To, At Last, if the Ladies Go On Blowing Themselves Out as They Do! from George Cruikshank's Steel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991484/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book pages mockup, realistic journalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671493/open-book-pages-mockup-realistic-journalView licenseNew Harmony - All Owin' No Payin' from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989099/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwelfth Night from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top left) by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989125/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license