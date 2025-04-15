rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Amoy Women; The Small Foot of a Chinese Lady; Amoy Men; Male and Female Costume, Amoy by John Thomson
Save
Edit Image
chinese lady paintingamoyframepersonartmanfurnitureclothing
Man biking in park illustration
Man biking in park illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234082/man-biking-park-illustrationView license
Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Male Head; Pepohoan Male…
Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Male Head; Pepohoan Male…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031924/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Adventure quote Instagram post template
Adventure quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687176/adventure-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Amoy Harbour by John Thomson
Amoy Harbour by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8965768/amoy-harbour-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year poster template
Lunar New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13866718/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView license
A Country Road near Taiwanfu; A Catamaran; Chain Pumps; Rock Inscriptions, Amoy by John Thomson
A Country Road near Taiwanfu; A Catamaran; Chain Pumps; Rock Inscriptions, Amoy by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054900/photo-image-frame-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Fashion minimalism blog banner template
Fashion minimalism blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14041279/fashion-minimalism-blog-banner-templateView license
Headdress of Cantonese Girl; Winter Headdress; Coiffure of Swatow Woman; Coiffure of Swatow Woman; Coiffure of Ningpo Woman;…
Headdress of Cantonese Girl; Winter Headdress; Coiffure of Swatow Woman; Coiffure of Swatow Woman; Coiffure of Ningpo Woman;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054308/photo-image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Men's haircut Instagram post template
Men's haircut Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView license
Part of Foochow Foreign Settlement; Terracing Hills; Foochow Field Women; A Memorial Arch by John Thomson
Part of Foochow Foreign Settlement; Terracing Hills; Foochow Field Women; A Memorial Arch by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967138/photo-image-horse-cow-personFree Image from public domain license
Motivational quote Instagram post template
Motivational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687178/motivational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Pepohoan Women; Mode of Carrying Child; Costume of Baksa Women; Lakoli by John Thomson
Pepohoan Women; Mode of Carrying Child; Costume of Baksa Women; Lakoli by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8965260/photo-image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
New Year greeting poster template
New Year greeting poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827348/new-year-greeting-poster-templateView license
Cantonese Boy; Cantonese Merchant; Mongolian Male Head; A Venerable Head; A Labourer; Mongolian Male Head by John Thomson
Cantonese Boy; Cantonese Merchant; Mongolian Male Head; A Venerable Head; A Labourer; Mongolian Male Head by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013334/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Overcome social anxiety poster template
Overcome social anxiety poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770427/overcome-social-anxiety-poster-templateView license
Tartar Soldiers by John Thomson
Tartar Soldiers by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045087/tartar-soldiers-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain license
Social media content poster template
Social media content poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489017/social-media-content-poster-templateView license
The Abbot and Monks of Kushan by John Thomson
The Abbot and Monks of Kushan by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047296/the-abbot-and-monks-kushan-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain license
Old married couple remix
Old married couple remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12826548/old-married-couple-remixView license
Foochow Coolies; A Foochow Detective; The Chief of Thieves; Beggars Living in a Tour by John Thomson
Foochow Coolies; A Foochow Detective; The Chief of Thieves; Beggars Living in a Tour by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966980/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, man decorating wall
Photo frame editable mockup, man decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825407/photo-frame-editable-mockup-man-decorating-wallView license
Bamboos at Baksa, Formosa by John Thomson
Bamboos at Baksa, Formosa by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028719/bamboos-baksa-formosa-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain license
Special offer blog banner template
Special offer blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14041275/special-offer-blog-banner-templateView license
A Hong-Kong Sedan Chair; A Chineses School-Boy; A Chinese Girl; A Hong-Kong Artist by John Thomson
A Hong-Kong Sedan Chair; A Chineses School-Boy; A Chinese Girl; A Hong-Kong Artist by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966563/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hotel review poster template, editable text & design
Hotel review poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557218/hotel-review-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A Whiff of the Opium Pipe at Home; After Dinner; Reading for Honours; The Toilet by John Thomson
A Whiff of the Opium Pipe at Home; After Dinner; Reading for Honours; The Toilet by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046608/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Barber shop Instagram post template
Barber shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117750/barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
City Victoria, Hong-Kong by John Thomson
City Victoria, Hong-Kong by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046737/city-victoria-hong-kong-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain license
Chinese culture poster template and design
Chinese culture poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView license
Fruit by John Thomson
Fruit by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028617/fruit-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, man decorating wall
Photo frame mockup, man decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825387/photo-frame-mockup-man-decorating-wallView license
A Canton Lady; The Lady's Maid; A Bride and Bridegroom by John Thomson
A Canton Lady; The Lady's Maid; A Bride and Bridegroom by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045109/canton-lady-the-ladys-maid-bride-and-bridegroom-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn blues Facebook post template
Autumn blues Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836594/autumn-blues-facebook-post-templateView license
A Cantonese Gentleman; A Cantonese Gentleman; Schroffing Dollars; Reeling Silk by John Thomson
A Cantonese Gentleman; A Cantonese Gentleman; Schroffing Dollars; Reeling Silk by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013339/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Overcome social anxiety Facebook post template
Overcome social anxiety Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063887/overcome-social-anxiety-facebook-post-templateView license
Island of Kulangsu by John Thomson
Island of Kulangsu by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047278/island-kulangsu-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581183/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView license
Four Heads, Types of the Labouring Class by John Thomson
Four Heads, Types of the Labouring Class by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967040/four-heads-types-the-labouring-class-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain license
New release cover template
New release cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14330833/new-release-cover-templateView license
Actors, Ancient Marriage Costume; Actors, Ancient Marriage Costume; Ancient Costumes by John Thomson
Actors, Ancient Marriage Costume; Actors, Ancient Marriage Costume; Ancient Costumes by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043725/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license