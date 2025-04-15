Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechinese lady paintingamoyframepersonartmanfurnitureclothingAmoy Women; The Small Foot of a Chinese Lady; Amoy Men; Male and Female Costume, Amoy by John ThomsonOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1155 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2888 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan biking in park illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234082/man-biking-park-illustrationView licensePepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Female Head; Pepohoan Male Head; Pepohoan Male…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031924/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687176/adventure-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmoy Harbour by John Thomsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8965768/amoy-harbour-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13866718/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licenseA Country Road near Taiwanfu; A Country Road near Taiwanfu; A Catamaran; Chain Pumps; Rock Inscriptions, Amoy by John Thomson
Headdress of Cantonese Girl; Winter Headdress; Coiffure of Swatow Woman; Coiffure of Swatow Woman; Coiffure of Ningpo Woman
Part of Foochow Foreign Settlement; Terracing Hills; Foochow Field Women; A Memorial Arch by John Thomson Pepohoan Women; Mode of Carrying Child; Costume of Baksa Women; Lakoli by John Thomson
Cantonese Boy; Cantonese Merchant; Mongolian Male Head; A Venerable Head; A Labourer; Mongolian Male Head by John Thomson
Tartar Soldiers by John Thomson
The Abbot and Monks of Kushan by John Thomson Foochow Coolies; A Foochow Detective; The Chief of Thieves; Beggars Living in a Tour by John Thomson
Bamboos at Baksa, Formosa by John Thomson
A Hong-Kong Sedan Chair; A Chineses School-Boy; A Chinese Girl; A Hong-Kong Artist by John Thomson A Whiff of the Opium Pipe at Home; After Dinner; Reading for Honours; The Toilet by John Thomson
City Victoria, Hong-Kong by John Thomson
Fruit by John Thomson
A Canton Lady; The Lady's Maid; A Bride and Bridegroom by John Thomson A Cantonese Gentleman; A Cantonese Gentleman; Schroffing Dollars; Reeling Silk by John Thomson
Island of Kulangsu by John Thomson Four Heads, Types of the Labouring Class by John Thomson
Actors, Ancient Marriage Costume; Actors, Ancient Marriage Costume; Ancient Costumes by John Thomson