Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagealfred stieglitzpaper texturex-ray textureclouds photographycloudskywaterfallpersonEquivalent by Alfred StieglitzOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2328 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArtwork frame editable mockup, art gallery, exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196547/artwork-frame-editable-mockup-art-gallery-exhibitionView licenseEquivalent by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964488/equivalent-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseWings of modernity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21419933/wings-modernity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEquivalent by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964250/equivalent-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseHands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21363371/hands-faith-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEquivalent, from Set E (print 2) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012544/equivalent-from-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseRebecca Salsbury Strand (1922) blog banner template, original art photography from Alfred Stieglitz., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498864/png-people-artView licenseEquivalent, from Set E (Print 3) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012448/equivalent-from-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseSilence is a form of language Instagram story template, original art photography from Alfred Stieglitz., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498859/png-people-artView licenseEquivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 6) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045991/equivalent-from-set-third-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseRebecca Salsbury Strand Instagram post template, original photography from Alfred Stieglitz., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23507376/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseEquivalent by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012465/equivalent-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseOur human gift poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288897/our-human-gift-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEquivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 3) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964497/equivalent-from-set-third-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air editable social media post template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22460888/music-the-poetry-the-air-editable-social-media-post-template-designView licenseEquivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 7) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012408/equivalent-from-set-third-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseHope poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729247/hope-poster-templateView licenseEquivalent, from Set A (Third Set, Print 5) by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964528/equivalent-from-set-third-set-print-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseGeorgia O'Keeffe by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964168/georgia-okeeffe-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness fashion poster template, woman in high heels photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387563/imageView licensePoplars—Lake George by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964251/poplarslake-george-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseLife and death poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseMy Father by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964298/father-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseNude photography of Marie Jordan blog banner template, original photography from George Hendrik Breitner., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505216/image-aesthetic-people-artView licenseWindow: Wood, Glass, Snow by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964358/window-wood-glass-snow-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseFaith endures poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21368170/faith-endures-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseGeorgia O'Keeffe—Torso by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963846/georgia-okeeffetorso-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseMemoir book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646002/memoir-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseHedwig Stieglitz by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964079/hedwig-stieglitz-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseEngines of progress poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288560/engines-progress-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseVenice by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012392/venice-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814372/vintage-premium-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseFrom My Window at An American Place, North by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963896/from-window-american-place-north-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseA Wet Day on the Boulevard, Paris by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963974/wet-day-the-boulevard-paris-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of cacti and butterflies on a hand, vintage style, white background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22686264/image-png-torn-paper-butterflyView licenseThe Flatiron by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964311/the-flatiron-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810489/vintage-premium-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license[The] Revd Mr [Thomas Henshaw] Jones by David Octavius Hillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028894/the-revd-thomas-henshaw-jones-david-octavius-hillFree Image from public domain license