rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lobed Cup and Stand with Floral Sprays and Stylized Leaves 청자 잔과 잔 받침
Save
Edit Image
leavespatternartfloralplatecraftlightingmug
Editable coffee mug mockup, product design
Editable coffee mug mockup, product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186861/editable-coffee-mug-mockup-product-designView license
Lobed Cup and Stand with Floral Sprays and Stylized Leaves
Lobed Cup and Stand with Floral Sprays and Stylized Leaves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021319/lobed-cup-and-stand-with-floral-sprays-and-stylized-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
Paper craft leaf frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033835/paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView license
Lobed Cup and Stand with Chrysanthemum Flower Heads, Floral Sprays, and Fish Amid Waves
Lobed Cup and Stand with Chrysanthemum Flower Heads, Floral Sprays, and Fish Amid Waves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031054/photo-image-flower-art-candleFree Image from public domain license
White paper craft leaf background, editable design
White paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037789/white-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Lobed Cup and Stand with Floral Sprays and Lotus Leaves
Lobed Cup and Stand with Floral Sprays and Lotus Leaves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947900/lobed-cup-and-stand-with-floral-sprays-and-lotus-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Colorful paper craft leaf background, editable design
Colorful paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10020291/colorful-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Lobed Cup
Lobed Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031028/lobed-cupFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823135/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Cup Stand with Lobed Rim
Cup Stand with Lobed Rim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947264/cup-stand-with-lobed-rimFree Image from public domain license
Colorful paper craft leaf background, editable design
Colorful paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974904/colorful-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Melon-Shaped Ewer with Stylized Flowers
Melon-Shaped Ewer with Stylized Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040711/melon-shaped-ewer-with-stylized-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Green paper craft leaf background, editable design
Green paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977180/green-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Lobed Bowl with Hibiscus and Floral Medallion
Lobed Bowl with Hibiscus and Floral Medallion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029076/lobed-bowl-with-hibiscus-and-floral-medallionFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9835022/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Bowl with Pair of Flying Phoenixes
Bowl with Pair of Flying Phoenixes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946130/bowl-with-pair-flying-phoenixesFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable design
Paper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037389/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Ewer Formed as Sprouting Bamboo
Ewer Formed as Sprouting Bamboo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946238/ewer-formed-sprouting-bambooFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable design
Paper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977075/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Ewer with Bamboo-shaped Spout, Fluting, and Leaves
Ewer with Bamboo-shaped Spout, Fluting, and Leaves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946461/ewer-with-bamboo-shaped-spout-fluting-and-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Lobed Cup
Lobed Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949655/lobed-cupFree Image from public domain license
Colorful paper craft leaf background, editable design
Colorful paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994671/colorful-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Conical Bowl with Peony Flowers
Conical Bowl with Peony Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020379/conical-bowl-with-peony-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Gourd-Shaped Ewer with Twisted Rope Handle, Lotus Leaves, and Floral Sprays
Gourd-Shaped Ewer with Twisted Rope Handle, Lotus Leaves, and Floral Sprays
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948040/gourd-shaped-ewer-with-twisted-rope-handle-lotus-leaves-and-floral-spraysFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Gourd-Shaped Ewer with Lotus Flowers
Gourd-Shaped Ewer with Lotus Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946810/gourd-shaped-ewer-with-lotus-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Gourd-Shaped Ewer with Twisted Handle
Gourd-Shaped Ewer with Twisted Handle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949648/gourd-shaped-ewer-with-twisted-handleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Bowl with Chidren Playing amid Hibiscus and Grapes
Bowl with Chidren Playing amid Hibiscus and Grapes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039267/bowl-with-chidren-playing-amid-hibiscus-and-grapesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Cup Stand with Overlapping Petals and Floral Sprays
Cup Stand with Overlapping Petals and Floral Sprays
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021043/cup-stand-with-overlapping-petals-and-floral-spraysFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable design
Paper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974860/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Square Cup with Molded Studs and Carved Inscription by Yu Yunweî
Square Cup with Molded Studs and Carved Inscription by Yu Yunweî
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954437/square-cup-with-molded-studs-and-carved-inscription-yunweiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Small Bowl with Peony Flowers
Small Bowl with Peony Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950702/small-bowl-with-peony-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829544/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Ewer with Peonies and Scrolling Leaves
Ewer with Peonies and Scrolling Leaves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956953/ewer-with-peonies-and-scrolling-leavesFree Image from public domain license