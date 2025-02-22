Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageleavespatternartfloralplatecraftlightingmugLobed Cup and Stand with Floral Sprays and Stylized Leaves 청자 잔과 잔 받침Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1054 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2636 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable coffee mug mockup, product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186861/editable-coffee-mug-mockup-product-designView licenseLobed Cup and Stand with Floral Sprays and Stylized Leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021319/lobed-cup-and-stand-with-floral-sprays-and-stylized-leavesFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033835/paper-craft-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseLobed Cup and Stand with Chrysanthemum Flower Heads, Floral Sprays, and Fish Amid Waveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031054/photo-image-flower-art-candleFree Image from public domain licenseWhite paper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037789/white-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseLobed Cup and Stand with Floral Sprays and Lotus Leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947900/lobed-cup-and-stand-with-floral-sprays-and-lotus-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseColorful paper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10020291/colorful-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseLobed Cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031028/lobed-cupFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823135/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseCup Stand with Lobed Rimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947264/cup-stand-with-lobed-rimFree Image from public domain licenseColorful paper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974904/colorful-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseMelon-Shaped Ewer with Stylized Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040711/melon-shaped-ewer-with-stylized-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseGreen paper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977180/green-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseLobed Bowl with Hibiscus and Floral Medallionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029076/lobed-bowl-with-hibiscus-and-floral-medallionFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9835022/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseBowl with Pair of Flying Phoenixeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946130/bowl-with-pair-flying-phoenixesFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037389/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseEwer Formed as Sprouting Bamboohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946238/ewer-formed-sprouting-bambooFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977075/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseEwer with Bamboo-shaped Spout, Fluting, and Leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946461/ewer-with-bamboo-shaped-spout-fluting-and-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseLobed Cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949655/lobed-cupFree Image from public domain licenseColorful paper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994671/colorful-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseConical Bowl with Peony Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020379/conical-bowl-with-peony-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseGourd-Shaped Ewer with Twisted Rope Handle, Lotus Leaves, and Floral Sprayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948040/gourd-shaped-ewer-with-twisted-rope-handle-lotus-leaves-and-floral-spraysFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseGourd-Shaped Ewer with Lotus Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946810/gourd-shaped-ewer-with-lotus-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGourd-Shaped Ewer with Twisted Handlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949648/gourd-shaped-ewer-with-twisted-handleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseBowl with Chidren Playing amid Hibiscus and Grapeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039267/bowl-with-chidren-playing-amid-hibiscus-and-grapesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseCup Stand with Overlapping Petals and Floral Sprayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021043/cup-stand-with-overlapping-petals-and-floral-spraysFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974860/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSquare Cup with Molded Studs and Carved Inscription by Yu Yunweîhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954437/square-cup-with-molded-studs-and-carved-inscription-yunweiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Bowl with Peony Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950702/small-bowl-with-peony-flowersFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829544/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseEwer with Peonies and Scrolling Leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956953/ewer-with-peonies-and-scrolling-leavesFree Image from public domain license