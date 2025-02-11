Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagespiritjapancartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as the Spirit of Taira no Masakado Disguised as Otomo no Kuronushi in the Play Shida Yuzuriha Horai Soga, Performed at the Morita Theater in the First Month, 1775 by Tamagawa ShunsuiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 596 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1491 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman line art, gradient background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726439/woman-line-art-gradient-background-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as Taira no Masakado Disguised as Otomo no Kuronushi (?) or Sugawara Micihizane (?) in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950648/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and moon, spiritual background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762092/woman-and-moon-spiritual-background-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Noshio I as Oiso no Tora (?) in the Play Shida Yuzuriha Horai Soga (?), Performed at the Morita Theater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951784/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and moon, spiritual background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762107/woman-and-moon-spiritual-background-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Soga no Dozaburo (?) in the Play Shida Yuzuriha Horai Soga (?), Performed at the Morita…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951453/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Yoshizawa Iroha I as Princess Yosooi (Yosooi Hime) in the Play Kikujido Shuen no Iwaya, Performed at the Morita…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948479/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual woman, spiritual background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176238/spiritual-woman-spiritual-background-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Noshio I as a Dragon Maiden Disguised a Tamanami, in the Play Oyafune Taiheiki, Performed at the Ichimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950420/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseSitting woman, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11530859/sitting-woman-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Odai, an Eboshi (Hat) Seller, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945844/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting on the moon, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523156/woman-sitting-the-moon-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Chinzei Hachiro Tametomo in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021125/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman moon cycle, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762116/woman-moon-cycle-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Noshio I as the Third Princess (Nyosan no Miya) in the Play Fuki Kaete Tsuki mo Yoshiwara (Rethatched…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945536/image-cat-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Courtesan Kisegawa in a "Nuno Sarashi" Dance, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010934/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and moon, spiritual desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761113/woman-and-moon-spiritual-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Izutsu Onnanosuke (?) in the Play Keisei Tsuki no Miyako (?), Performed at the Morita…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951192/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor lotus flower, green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739819/watercolor-lotus-flower-green-background-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Soga no Juro Sukenari Disguised as a Fox Trapper in the Play Kagami-ga-ike Omokage Soga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020290/image-cartoon-fox-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman line art, spiritual background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531074/spa-woman-line-art-spiritual-background-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Courtesan Kisewata (Tagasode) (?) in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki (?), Performed at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945087/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual woman, aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523833/spiritual-woman-aesthetic-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Spirit of a Mandarin Duck (Oshidori) Disguised as Tagasode, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011053/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman, brown background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726569/spa-woman-brown-background-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I in the Role of an Evil Courtier, Probably Prince Takahito, Illegitimate Son of Emperor Takakura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947301/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and moon, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714953/woman-and-moon-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Matano no Goro in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020064/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor lotus flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773557/watercolor-lotus-flower-background-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Otani Oniji II as Asahina Saburo in the play "Hatachiyama Horai Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953156/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman line art, blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726453/woman-line-art-blue-background-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Tsunewaka-maru in the Play Iro Moyo Aoyagi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948480/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWater lily, watercolor desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523909/water-lily-watercolor-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Edo Meisho Midori Soga, Performed at the Morita…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951361/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Otani Oniji III in an Unidentified Role in the Play Yukimi-zuki Eiga Hachi no Ki (?), Performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949108/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman line art, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769108/spa-woman-line-art-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Juzo II as Asahara Hachiro disguised as the servant of a princely family, from the play "Onna Aruji…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955787/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license