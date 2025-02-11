rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as the Spirit of Taira no Masakado Disguised as Otomo no Kuronushi in the Play Shida Yuzuriha…
Save
Edit Image
spiritjapancartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawing
Woman line art, gradient background, editable design
Woman line art, gradient background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726439/woman-line-art-gradient-background-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as Taira no Masakado Disguised as Otomo no Kuronushi (?) or Sugawara Micihizane (?) in the…
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as Taira no Masakado Disguised as Otomo no Kuronushi (?) or Sugawara Micihizane (?) in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950648/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman and moon, spiritual background, editable design
Woman and moon, spiritual background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762092/woman-and-moon-spiritual-background-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as Oiso no Tora (?) in the Play Shida Yuzuriha Horai Soga (?), Performed at the Morita Theater…
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as Oiso no Tora (?) in the Play Shida Yuzuriha Horai Soga (?), Performed at the Morita Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951784/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman and moon, spiritual background, editable design
Woman and moon, spiritual background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762107/woman-and-moon-spiritual-background-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Soga no Dozaburo (?) in the Play Shida Yuzuriha Horai Soga (?), Performed at the Morita…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Soga no Dozaburo (?) in the Play Shida Yuzuriha Horai Soga (?), Performed at the Morita…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951453/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Yoshizawa Iroha I as Princess Yosooi (Yosooi Hime) in the Play Kikujido Shuen no Iwaya, Performed at the Morita…
The Actor Yoshizawa Iroha I as Princess Yosooi (Yosooi Hime) in the Play Kikujido Shuen no Iwaya, Performed at the Morita…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948479/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual woman, spiritual background, editable design
Spiritual woman, spiritual background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176238/spiritual-woman-spiritual-background-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as a Dragon Maiden Disguised a Tamanami, in the Play Oyafune Taiheiki, Performed at the Ichimura…
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as a Dragon Maiden Disguised a Tamanami, in the Play Oyafune Taiheiki, Performed at the Ichimura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950420/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Sitting woman, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Sitting woman, spiritual elements remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11530859/sitting-woman-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView license
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Odai, an Eboshi (Hat) Seller, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Odai, an Eboshi (Hat) Seller, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945844/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman sitting on the moon, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Woman sitting on the moon, spiritual elements remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523156/woman-sitting-the-moon-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Chinzei Hachiro Tametomo in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Chinzei Hachiro Tametomo in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021125/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman moon cycle, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Woman moon cycle, spiritual elements remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762116/woman-moon-cycle-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as the Third Princess (Nyosan no Miya) in the Play Fuki Kaete Tsuki mo Yoshiwara (Rethatched…
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as the Third Princess (Nyosan no Miya) in the Play Fuki Kaete Tsuki mo Yoshiwara (Rethatched…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945536/image-cat-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Courtesan Kisegawa in a "Nuno Sarashi" Dance, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Courtesan Kisegawa in a "Nuno Sarashi" Dance, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010934/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman and moon, spiritual desktop wallpaper, editable design
Woman and moon, spiritual desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761113/woman-and-moon-spiritual-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Izutsu Onnanosuke (?) in the Play Keisei Tsuki no Miyako (?), Performed at the Morita…
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Izutsu Onnanosuke (?) in the Play Keisei Tsuki no Miyako (?), Performed at the Morita…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951192/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor lotus flower, green background, editable design
Watercolor lotus flower, green background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739819/watercolor-lotus-flower-green-background-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Soga no Juro Sukenari Disguised as a Fox Trapper in the Play Kagami-ga-ike Omokage Soga…
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Soga no Juro Sukenari Disguised as a Fox Trapper in the Play Kagami-ga-ike Omokage Soga…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020290/image-cartoon-fox-personFree Image from public domain license
Spa woman line art, spiritual background, editable design
Spa woman line art, spiritual background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531074/spa-woman-line-art-spiritual-background-editable-designView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Courtesan Kisewata (Tagasode) (?) in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki (?), Performed at…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Courtesan Kisewata (Tagasode) (?) in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki (?), Performed at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945087/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual woman, aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable design
Spiritual woman, aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523833/spiritual-woman-aesthetic-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Spirit of a Mandarin Duck (Oshidori) Disguised as Tagasode, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Spirit of a Mandarin Duck (Oshidori) Disguised as Tagasode, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011053/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Spa woman, brown background, editable design
Spa woman, brown background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726569/spa-woman-brown-background-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I in the Role of an Evil Courtier, Probably Prince Takahito, Illegitimate Son of Emperor Takakura…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I in the Role of an Evil Courtier, Probably Prince Takahito, Illegitimate Son of Emperor Takakura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947301/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman and moon, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Woman and moon, spiritual elements remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714953/woman-and-moon-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Matano no Goro in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Matano no Goro in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020064/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor lotus flower background, editable design
Watercolor lotus flower background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773557/watercolor-lotus-flower-background-editable-designView license
The Actor Otani Oniji II as Asahina Saburo in the play "Hatachiyama Horai Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
The Actor Otani Oniji II as Asahina Saburo in the play "Hatachiyama Horai Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953156/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman line art, blue background, editable design
Woman line art, blue background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726453/woman-line-art-blue-background-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Tsunewaka-maru in the Play Iro Moyo Aoyagi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Tsunewaka-maru in the Play Iro Moyo Aoyagi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948480/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Water lily, watercolor desktop wallpaper, editable design
Water lily, watercolor desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523909/water-lily-watercolor-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Edo Meisho Midori Soga, Performed at the Morita…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Edo Meisho Midori Soga, Performed at the Morita…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951361/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sumo warriors poster template
Sumo warriors poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView license
The Actor Otani Oniji III in an Unidentified Role in the Play Yukimi-zuki Eiga Hachi no Ki (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Otani Oniji III in an Unidentified Role in the Play Yukimi-zuki Eiga Hachi no Ki (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949108/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spa woman line art, desktop wallpaper, editable design
Spa woman line art, desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769108/spa-woman-line-art-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Juzo II as Asahara Hachiro disguised as the servant of a princely family, from the play "Onna Aruji…
The Actor Nakamura Juzo II as Asahara Hachiro disguised as the servant of a princely family, from the play "Onna Aruji…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955787/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license