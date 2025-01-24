Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageaccessories accessory gemstonequartzfoodornamentpurpleegyptcrystaleggBead by Ancient EgyptianOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2255 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAmethyst gemstone, editable jewelry remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714843/amethyst-gemstone-editable-jewelry-remixView license102 Beads by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938767/102-beads-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAmethyst gemstone, editable jewelry remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715110/amethyst-gemstone-editable-jewelry-remixView licenseScarab: Uninscribed by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010044/scarab-uninscribed-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseCrystal healing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511932/crystal-healing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScarab: Uninscribed by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939642/scarab-uninscribed-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseCrystal healing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603228/crystal-healing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScarab: Uninscribed by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009821/scarab-uninscribed-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseCrystal healing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603234/crystal-healing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScarab: Uninscribed by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010424/scarab-uninscribed-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseStress therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511936/stress-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmulet of a Female Sphinx by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938870/amulet-female-sphinx-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseFortune teller editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643098/fortune-teller-editable-poster-templateView licenseMortar and Pestle by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938628/mortar-and-pestle-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHealing & spiritual gemstones poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665920/healing-spiritual-gemstones-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEye of Horus (Wedjat) Amulet by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045709/eye-horus-wedjat-amulet-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseCrystal healing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603232/crystal-healing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEye of Horus (Wedjat) Amulet by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938467/eye-horus-wedjat-amulet-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHealing & spiritual gemstones Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9438820/healing-spiritual-gemstones-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBead with Name of King Amenemhat by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938803/bead-with-name-king-amenemhat-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHealing & spiritual gemstones Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10636728/healing-spiritual-gemstones-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScarab: Uninscribed by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010010/scarab-uninscribed-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHealing & spiritual gemstones Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674081/healing-spiritual-gemstones-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOintment Jar with Lid by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029558/ointment-jar-with-lid-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseCrystal ball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472645/crystal-ball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKohl Jar with Lid by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938274/kohl-jar-with-lid-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHealing & spiritual gemstones Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665919/healing-spiritual-gemstones-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKohl Jar with Lid by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938309/kohl-jar-with-lid-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage cacti and ocean elements on a gradient background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769403/image-png-torn-paper-textureView licenseScarab: Scarab Beetle with Hieroglyphs (cobras, anx-signs, nbw-sign) by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029299/photo-image-pattern-art-coinFree Image from public domain licenseHealing & spiritual gemstones blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665922/healing-spiritual-gemstones-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseScarab: Title (Greatest of the Tens of Upper Egypt) and Personal Name by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029493/photo-image-coin-money-scrollsFree Image from public domain licenseFortune teller Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472681/fortune-teller-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScarab: Hieroglyphs (nsw-bity, Dd, anx, nb) by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938664/scarab-hieroglyphs-nsw-bity-dd-anx-nb-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseFortune teller Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643099/fortune-teller-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseScarab: Hieroglyphs (swt, nfr, Dd, anx, nb) by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010067/scarab-hieroglyphs-swt-nfr-dd-anx-nb-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseFortune teller Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472536/fortune-teller-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScarab: Linear Motifs by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052170/scarab-linear-motifs-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseGem stone poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555508/gem-stone-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScarab: Hathor Sistrum with Hieroglyphs (xaw-signs, hAt-signs, child signs, papyrus stalk) by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050500/photo-image-person-children-signsFree Image from public domain license