rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Guhyasamaja Manjuvajra, an Esoteric Form of Bodhisattva Manjushri
Save
Edit Image
esotericcoralcrownpersonswordartgoldstatue
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Buddhist Deity Vajrasattva with Bell (Ghanta) and Thunderbolt (Vajra)
Buddhist Deity Vajrasattva with Bell (Ghanta) and Thunderbolt (Vajra)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944906/buddhist-deity-vajrasattva-with-bell-ghanta-and-thunderbolt-vajraFree Image from public domain license
The cursed king fantasy remix, editable design
The cursed king fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664552/the-cursed-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara in the Form of Padmapani, the Lotus Bearer
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara in the Form of Padmapani, the Lotus Bearer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490879/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-the-form-padmapani-the-lotus-bearerFree Image from public domain license
The serene king fantasy remix, editable design
The serene king fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663582/the-serene-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Deity from a Set of Five Pancharaksha Goddesses by Tibeto-Chinese
Deity from a Set of Five Pancharaksha Goddesses by Tibeto-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944771/deity-from-set-five-pancharaksha-goddesses-tibeto-chineseFree Image from public domain license
The child king fantasy remix, editable design
The child king fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663566/the-child-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Four-Armed Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Lotus Position (Padmasana)
Four-Armed Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Lotus Position (Padmasana)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050747/four-armed-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-seated-lotus-position-padmasanaFree Image from public domain license
King at castle fantasy remix, editable design
King at castle fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663426/king-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Shadakshari Mahavidya
Shadakshari Mahavidya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703234/shadakshari-mahavidyaFree Image from public domain license
Knight & king fantasy remix, editable design
Knight & king fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663296/knight-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Buffalo-Headed Vajrabhairava, a Wrathful form of Bodhisattva Manjushri
Buffalo-Headed Vajrabhairava, a Wrathful form of Bodhisattva Manjushri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020502/buffalo-headed-vajrabhairava-wrathful-form-bodhisattva-manjushriFree Image from public domain license
Medieval knight in castle fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval knight in castle fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663157/medieval-knight-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Guanyin (Avalokiteshvara) Holding Lotus-Form Cup
Guanyin (Avalokiteshvara) Holding Lotus-Form Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946752/guanyin-avalokiteshvara-holding-lotus-form-cupFree Image from public domain license
The king's blessing fantasy remix, editable design
The king's blessing fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663188/the-kings-blessing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Bodhisattva Manjushri
The Bodhisattva Manjushri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801004/the-bodhisattva-manjushriFree Image from public domain license
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181202/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Tibetan Lama, possibly the Seventh Dalai Lama by Tibeto-Chinese
Portrait of a Tibetan Lama, possibly the Seventh Dalai Lama by Tibeto-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949411/portrait-tibetan-lama-possibly-the-seventh-dalai-lama-tibeto-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue png, note paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue png, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181414/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Gift Giving (Varadamudra)
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Gift Giving (Varadamudra)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054939/photo-image-crown-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Always wear your invisible crown, motivational quote with note paper remix, editable design
Always wear your invisible crown, motivational quote with note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181482/png-accessory-always-beigeView license
The Bonpo Deity Kunzang Akor
The Bonpo Deity Kunzang Akor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801182/the-bonpo-deity-kunzang-akorFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191239/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Maitreya (ca. 1500) by Tibetan
Bodhisattva Maitreya (ca. 1500) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139616/bodhisattva-maitreya-ca-1500-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Always wear your invisible crown, motivational quote with note paper remix, editable design
Always wear your invisible crown, motivational quote with note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191254/image-accessory-always-beigeView license
Luohan (Arhat)
Luohan (Arhat)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030877/luohan-arhatFree Image from public domain license
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181247/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of the Tibetan Lama Chankya Hutuktu Rolpai Dorje (1717-1786) by Tibeto-Chinese
Portrait of the Tibetan Lama Chankya Hutuktu Rolpai Dorje (1717-1786) by Tibeto-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050673/photo-image-person-trophy-artFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191244/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva in "Thrice Bent" Pose (Tribhanga)
Bodhisattva in "Thrice Bent" Pose (Tribhanga)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947235/bodhisattva-thrice-bent-pose-tribhangaFree Image from public domain license
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181234/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Goddess Green Tara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Gift Giving (Varadamudra)
Goddess Green Tara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Gift Giving (Varadamudra)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020703/goddess-green-tara-seated-with-hand-gesture-gift-giving-varadamudraFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181351/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Vajrasattva Seated on Lotus Flower with Hands Grasping a Thunderbolt (Vajra) and Bell (Ghanta) with Thunderbolt Handle
Vajrasattva Seated on Lotus Flower with Hands Grasping a Thunderbolt (Vajra) and Bell (Ghanta) with Thunderbolt Handle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947154/photo-image-hands-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181372/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Manjuvajra and Vidyadhara in Ecstatic Embrace (Yab-Yum)
Manjuvajra and Vidyadhara in Ecstatic Embrace (Yab-Yum)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8239801/manjuvajra-and-vidyadhara-ecstatic-embrace-yab-yumFree Image from public domain license
King sitting on throne fantasy remix, editable design
King sitting on throne fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663200/king-sitting-throne-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Vaishravana as Kubera (Dou Wen Tian)
Vaishravana as Kubera (Dou Wen Tian)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234535/vaishravana-kubera-dou-wen-tianFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181145/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView license
The Bodhisattva Manjushri
The Bodhisattva Manjushri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797360/the-bodhisattva-manjushriFree Image from public domain license