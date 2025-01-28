rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Eleventh Month (Juichigatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa…
Save
Edit Image
popular architecturewomen japanese woodblockjapanese designcartoonpersonartclothingdrawing
Hair salon poster template
Hair salon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932694/hair-salon-poster-templateView license
The Eighth Month (Hachigatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
The Eighth Month (Hachigatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948804/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Sixth Month (Rokugatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
The Sixth Month (Rokugatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030937/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Package tour poster template, editable text and design
Package tour poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471791/package-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Asuka Hill (Asukayama), from the series "Five Hills of Edo (Koto no gozan)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
Asuka Hill (Asukayama), from the series "Five Hills of Edo (Koto no gozan)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021084/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Beauty tutorials Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty tutorials Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474477/beauty-tutorials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Arashi Hinasuke I as Watanabe Choshichi Tonau in the Play Tokimekuya O-Edo no Hatsuyuki (Thriving Now: The First…
The Actor Arashi Hinasuke I as Watanabe Choshichi Tonau in the Play Tokimekuya O-Edo no Hatsuyuki (Thriving Now: The First…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949391/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326953/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Out for a Walk by Katsukawa Shunchô
Out for a Walk by Katsukawa Shunchô
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021583/out-for-walk-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Kojoro-gitsune Disguised as the Florist Okiku in the Play Mure Takamatsu Yuki no Shirahata…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Kojoro-gitsune Disguised as the Florist Okiku in the Play Mure Takamatsu Yuki no Shirahata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952002/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Taste asia poster template, editable text and design
Taste asia poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Yagenbori, from the series "Fashionable Sands of Edo (Fuzoku Edo sunago)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
Yagenbori, from the series "Fashionable Sands of Edo (Fuzoku Edo sunago)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954428/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actors Nakamura Nakazo I as Matsukaze (right), and Ichikawa Komazo I as Yukihira (left), in the Play Kuni no Hana Ono no…
The Actors Nakamura Nakazo I as Matsukaze (right), and Ichikawa Komazo I as Yukihira (left), in the Play Kuni no Hana Ono no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039371/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia blog banner template, editable text
Explore Asia blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853176/explore-asia-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Shinokobe Shoji Yukihira in the Play Gohiiki Kanjincho, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Shinokobe Shoji Yukihira in the Play Gohiiki Kanjincho, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020472/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia Instagram post template, editable text
Explore Asia Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612582/explore-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cherry Blossoms in Spring, from the series "Choicest Odes upon Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shuku awase, shiki no hana)" by…
Cherry Blossoms in Spring, from the series "Choicest Odes upon Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shuku awase, shiki no hana)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011669/image-cartoon-flowers-personFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia Instagram story template, editable text
Explore Asia Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853180/explore-asia-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Spirit of Joro-gumo (Harlot Spider) Disguised as the Maiko Tsumagiku (?), in the Play…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Spirit of Joro-gumo (Harlot Spider) Disguised as the Maiko Tsumagiku (?), in the Play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019751/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812682/floral-arrangement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Noble Young Lady, from the series "A Mirror of Feminine Manners (Onna fuzoku masu kagami)" by Torii Kiyonaga
A Noble Young Lady, from the series "A Mirror of Feminine Manners (Onna fuzoku masu kagami)" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039424/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel ad poster template
Japan travel ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052549/japan-travel-poster-templateView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Watanabe no Tsuna in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Watanabe no Tsuna in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950051/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12784347/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
The Tenth Month (Kannazuki): Wakamatsu and Wakatsuru of the Tawaraya, from the series "Twelve Patterns in the Northern…
The Tenth Month (Kannazuki): Wakamatsu and Wakatsuru of the Tawaraya, from the series "Twelve Patterns in the Northern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055011/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Taste asia Instagram post template, editable text
Taste asia Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966798/taste-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Sawamura Tamagashira as a Strolling Musician in the Play Dai Danna Kanjincho, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater…
The Actor Sawamura Tamagashira as a Strolling Musician in the Play Dai Danna Kanjincho, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948664/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Taste asia Instagram post template, editable text
Taste asia Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578644/taste-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Osaku (?) in the Play Onna Aruji Hatsuyuki no Sekai, Performed at the Morita Theater in…
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Osaku (?) in the Play Onna Aruji Hatsuyuki no Sekai, Performed at the Morita Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946667/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Female Fox-Fairy Otatsu-gitsune Disguised as Shizuka Gozen in the Play Kogane Saku Date…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Female Fox-Fairy Otatsu-gitsune Disguised as Shizuka Gozen in the Play Kogane Saku Date…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011300/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel Instagram post template
Japan travel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443442/japan-travel-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as a Dragon Maiden Disguised a Tamanami, in the Play Oyafune Taiheiki, Performed at the Ichimura…
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as a Dragon Maiden Disguised a Tamanami, in the Play Oyafune Taiheiki, Performed at the Ichimura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950420/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchi
Woman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180786/image-person-art-japaneseView license
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Odai, an Eboshi (Hat) Seller, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Odai, an Eboshi (Hat) Seller, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945844/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Young Woman with a Caged Monkey (Calendar Print for New Year 1776) by Katsukawa Shunsho
Young Woman with a Caged Monkey (Calendar Print for New Year 1776) by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946795/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license