Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImagepapersflowerleafplantartcirclefoodbotanicalPaperweight by Baccarat GlassworksOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage botanical illustration editable background, green collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592558/imageView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937579/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951294/peaches-and-flower-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935300/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseFlower peaches frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708026/flower-peaches-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931559/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail menu Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14683549/cocktail-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008686/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseGardening hobby kit, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704191/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935223/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551009/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045402/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseGardening hobby kit, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704222/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054150/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame, editable pink background design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687139/floral-frame-editable-pink-background-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054292/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551037/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008300/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseBlue background, grid paper and plant doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169892/blue-background-grid-paper-and-plant-doodlesView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937336/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper png frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257706/circle-paper-png-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008979/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower frame, pink aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162718/vintage-flower-frame-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937376/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower frame, pink aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119130/vintage-flower-frame-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937599/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253658/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937485/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951332/peaches-and-flower-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934977/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePaper note sticker set, pink plant and flower doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193999/paper-note-sticker-set-pink-plant-and-flower-doodles-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937375/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseRose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103510/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008381/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical business card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10325149/botanical-business-card-mockup-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937473/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324004/cactus-illustration-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009031/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame background, editable purple designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235862/floral-frame-background-editable-purple-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008149/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain license