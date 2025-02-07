rawpixel
One of the 18 Luohan (Arhats)
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060251/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Luohan (Arhat)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030877/luohan-arhatFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060248/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Portrait of the Tibetan Lama Chankya Hutuktu Rolpai Dorje (1717-1786) by Tibeto-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050673/photo-image-person-trophy-artFree Image from public domain license
Men's mental health Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061369/mens-mental-health-instagram-story-templateView license
Four-Armed Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Lotus Position (Padmasana)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050747/four-armed-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-seated-lotus-position-padmasanaFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView license
Seated luohan holding a book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235202/seated-luohan-holding-bookFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Buddha, probably Shakyamuni (Shijiamouni)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235428/buddha-probably-shakyamuni-shijiamouniFree Image from public domain license
Mental health day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061262/mental-health-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Arhat (Luohan)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490786/arhat-luohanFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539078/hiring-instagram-post-templateView license
The Arhat Kalika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800294/the-arhat-kalikaFree Image from public domain license
Greek statues collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760632/greek-statues-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
One of the Five Celestial Buddhas, Seated with Hands in Gestures of Meditation (Dhyanamudra) and Reassurance (Abhaymudra)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019833/photo-image-hands-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Folded Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView license
Portrait of a Tibetan Lama, possibly the Seventh Dalai Lama by Tibeto-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949411/portrait-tibetan-lama-possibly-the-seventh-dalai-lama-tibeto-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Formal fashion, lifestyle collage remix background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942646/formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView license
PNG Full buddha statue worship prayer person.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606576/png-full-buddha-statue-worship-prayer-personView license
Happy Buddha day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView license
Guanyin (Avalokiteshvara) Holding Lotus-Form Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946752/guanyin-avalokiteshvara-holding-lotus-form-cupFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buddhist Deity Vajrasattva with Bell (Ghanta) and Thunderbolt (Vajra)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944906/buddhist-deity-vajrasattva-with-bell-ghanta-and-thunderbolt-vajraFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView license
Figure of Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491329/figure-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Meditation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView license
Seated Arhat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9316806/seated-arhatFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045480/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Security guard Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539028/security-guard-instagram-post-templateView license
Transcendent Buddha Akshobhya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039207/transcendent-buddha-akshobhyaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vajrasattva Seated on Lotus Flower with Hands Grasping a Thunderbolt (Vajra) and Bell (Ghanta) with Thunderbolt Handle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947154/photo-image-hands-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800016/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Green marble statue of Buddha buddha representation spirituality.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886031/png-green-marble-statue-buddha-buddha-representation-spiritualityView license
Greek God statue editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Gift Giving (Varadamudra)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054939/photo-image-crown-hand-personFree Image from public domain license