Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageluohanpersonartmangoldadultstatuecraftOne of the 18 Luohan (Arhats)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1024 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2560 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060251/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseLuohan (Arhat)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030877/luohan-arhatFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060248/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licensePortrait of the Tibetan Lama Chankya Hutuktu Rolpai Dorje (1717-1786) by Tibeto-Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050673/photo-image-person-trophy-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's mental health Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061369/mens-mental-health-instagram-story-templateView licenseFour-Armed Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Lotus Position (Padmasana)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050747/four-armed-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-seated-lotus-position-padmasanaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeated luohan holding a bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235202/seated-luohan-holding-bookFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha, probably Shakyamuni (Shijiamouni)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235428/buddha-probably-shakyamuni-shijiamouniFree Image from public domain licenseMental health day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061262/mental-health-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseArhat (Luohan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490786/arhat-luohanFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539078/hiring-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Arhat Kalikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800294/the-arhat-kalikaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek statues collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760632/greek-statues-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseOne of the Five Celestial Buddhas, Seated with Hands in Gestures of Meditation (Dhyanamudra) and Reassurance (Abhaymudra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019833/photo-image-hands-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFolded Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView licensePortrait of a Tibetan Lama, possibly the Seventh Dalai Lama by Tibeto-Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949411/portrait-tibetan-lama-possibly-the-seventh-dalai-lama-tibeto-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseFormal fashion, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942646/formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licensePNG Full buddha statue worship prayer person.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606576/png-full-buddha-statue-worship-prayer-personView licenseHappy Buddha day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView licenseGuanyin (Avalokiteshvara) Holding Lotus-Form Cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946752/guanyin-avalokiteshvara-holding-lotus-form-cupFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuddhist Deity Vajrasattva with Bell (Ghanta) and Thunderbolt (Vajra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944906/buddhist-deity-vajrasattva-with-bell-ghanta-and-thunderbolt-vajraFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseFigure of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491329/figure-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseSeated Arhathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9316806/seated-arhatFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045480/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity guard Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539028/security-guard-instagram-post-templateView licenseTranscendent Buddha Akshobhyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039207/transcendent-buddha-akshobhyaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVajrasattva Seated on Lotus Flower with Hands Grasping a Thunderbolt (Vajra) and Bell (Ghanta) with Thunderbolt Handlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947154/photo-image-hands-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView licenseBuddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800016/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Green marble statue of Buddha buddha representation spirituality.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886031/png-green-marble-statue-buddha-buddha-representation-spiritualityView licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Gift Giving (Varadamudra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054939/photo-image-crown-hand-personFree Image from public domain license